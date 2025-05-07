



The government has managed to protect the interests of farmers by keeping dairy products, such as cheese, apples, oats and vegetable oil outside the agreement, said a manager. Sensitive indulturial products such as diamonds, money, smartphones, plastics and television cameras are also excluded. There is a longer rights of rights for petroleum products, ceramics, plane engines and engineering equipment. For Indian consumers, the agreement could open doors to a tape, cars, lambs, salmon, chocolates, cookies and medical devices. In return, Indian textiles, shoes, marine products, gems and jewelry and automotive parts could gain access to zero in the United Kingdom. The complete details of the agreement must still be made public.“These historical agreements will deepen our complete strategic partnership and will catalyze trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in our two economies,” published Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing an agreement.He reports on the areas in which India would be willing to provide access to a price lower than EU goods and other countries with which he negotiates trade agreements, including the United States.The British agreement marks an important breakthrough at a time when the world is struggling with Trump's prices and signals India's intention to open ways to push its export to other markets. He also exerts pressure on other business partners such as the European Union to move forward with the trade agreement which has been negotiating for more than 15 years now, although there are signs that the commercial block is more lively than before to seal an agreement. The British agreement itself was full of twists and turns since Modi, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially announced their intention in 2021, while the occupants of 10 Downing Street kept changing.The agreement was finally won after the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, made two trips to London last week. “This prospective agreement benefits our farmers, fishermen, MPME, startups, exporters and aligns with the vision of India by Viksit Bharat 2047. He also supports the shared growth ambitions of our two nations, “he said.The agreement has 26 chapters, including areas such as work and sex, those responsible affirming that there are concessions under the carbon borders adjustment mechanism proposed with the bilateral investment treaty which will be finalized in the coming months.“This is the most complete free trade agreement ever concluded by India and will be the gold stallion for our future commitments,” said Sunil Barthwal, secretary to trade, was quoted in a press release.

