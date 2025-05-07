Trump dares Newsom to operate in 2028, Record Slams on fires of the





President Donald Trump said he “would like” California Governor Gavin Newsom to launch an offer from the White House for Democrats, but said his response to forest fires and other problems “would put him roughly out of the race”.

The president, during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, has a blow to Newsom, exploding the high -speed rail project California.

Spur test: Trump order prevails over California fish protection rules to maximize water supply

“A little train from San Francisco to Los Angeles who is led by Gavin New-Scum the governor of California,” said Trump. “Have you ever heard of Gavin Newsom? He has this training the worst cost that has ever seen. It's like, totally out of control.”

Trump said he “always loved Gavin” and “had a good relationship with him”.

President Donald Trump, on the left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House Oval Office on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 in Washington, DC (APTO Photo / Evan Vucci)

“I just had a lot of water, you know, I sent people to open this water because he refused to do it,” said Trump, adding that “if they had done what I said, they would not have had the fires in Los Angeles.”

“These fires were reportedly turned off very quickly,” said Trump.

Trump went to southern California in January, just a few days after taking up his duties, to see damage to devastating forest fires that destroyed thousands of acres and more than 10,000 buildings in the Los Angeles region.

After the visit, Trump published a decree calling for federal agencies to cancel Californian regulations on endangered species to create more water availability, accelerate the elimination of debris in areas affected by fires and conduct investigations on the use by the city of Los Angeles.

Trump also called on the Ministry of the Interior to prevail immediately to prevail over existing regulations in California which “unduly aim for efforts to maximize water deliveries” to the Central Valley Project, a water management effort in the state.

President Donald Trump, right, and California Governor Gavin Newsom Walk to talk to journalists after their arrival on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Friday, January 24, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

Trump meets California residents, fire managers and police

Returning to the high -speed railway project, Trump said that he had “looked at a lot of stupid people to build a lot of stupid things”, but that it is “the worst cost that has ever seen”.

The high -speed railway project California was designed to charm the runners between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. It had to cost $ 33 billion and finish by 2020, but the project was riddled with funding challenges, cost exceeding and delays.

The project should now cost $ 106 billion to finish.

“This government is not going to pay,” said Trump, noting that he has told Sean Duffy transport secretary that the Trump administration “would not pay for this thing” [it’s] “30 times compared to the budget.”

“It was supposed to be a simple train,” said Trump.

Duffy, in February, launched an examination of the transport department to determine if California High-Speed ​​Rail Authority had “followed the commitments he made to receive billions of federal funding”.

“Otherwise, I should determine whether this money could be given to deserving infrastructure projects in the United States,” Duffy said at a press conference in Los Angeles in February.

In 2028, the president said that he “would like to” see Newsom to come to the presidency. Newsom is forbidden to request a re -election as governor of California in 2026 due to mandate limits.

Newsom offers to work with Trump to “make an American film again”, floats $ 7.5 billion for federal tax credit

“But I don't think he's going to run because this project alone, that and the fires and many other things have put him out of the race,” said Trump.

According to rumors, Newsom was reflected in a presidential offer in 2028 but did not commit to doing so.

In a statement to the New York Times, Newsom said he wanted to work with the Trump administration on a federal federal tax credit of $ 7.5 billion to strengthen the television and cinema production industry.

President Donald Trump, Center, approaches journalists to speak, flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom, when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on January 24, 2025 to visit the region devastated by Palisades and Eaton forest fires. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

“California has built the film industry and was ready to bring even more jobs home,” said Newsom on X on Monday. “We have proven what powerful state incentives can do. Now, it is time for a real federal partnership to make the film again in America.”

The White House said on Monday that no final decision “had been made when the administration” explored all the options “to deliver the Trump directive” to protect the national and economic security of our countries while making Hollywood Grand again “.

Trump announced on Sunday in a social article of truth that he authorized the Ministry of Commerce and the US trade representative “immediately starting the institute process a 100% price on all the films that enter our country which are produced at foreign land”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and journalist for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and Fox Business.

