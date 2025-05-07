Pahalgam Attack Aftermath: Intl Airlines avoiding Pakistan airspace in the middle of tensions





Air France said that it had suspended flights to Islamabads airspace until further notice. Read further on Dynamite News

Posted: May 6, 2025, 7:57 p.m.

Intl Airlines avoiding the airspace of Pakistan

Islamabad: In the middle of increased tensions between India and Pakistan, international airlines avoid using Pakistani airspace for travel, after the Pahalgam massacre which led to 26 tourist victims.

Air France said that it has suspended flights over Islamabads airspace until further notice due to the recent evolution of tensions between India and Pakistan.

The airline adapts its flight calendar and its flight plans to and since certain destinations, “said the French flag carrier, adding tracks will require longer flight times.

Germany avoids Pakistani airspace

The Germanys flag carrier, Lufthansa, confirmed his avoidance of Pakistani airspace until further notice.

However, flight tracking data showed certain British Airways flights, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates turning north to Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace, after crossing the Oman Sea.

British Airways

British Airways and Emirates did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The airline has decided to suspend over the flights of Pakistan until further notice, said Air France in a press release, citing the recent evolution of tensions between India and Pakistan.

The carrier said that he changed his flight schedule and flight plans with destinations such as Delhi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh, causing longer flight times, reports Dawn.

Another strong blow

Pahalgam's terrorist attack brought another blow for international air travel, because thefts have already become difficult due to the current war in Russia-Ukraine and the War of Israel-Hamas. The new India-Pakistan tensions have further exacerbated the situation, as airlines are forced to take longer routes and burn more fuel, which makes thefts more expensive, long and dangerous.

Punitive measures

To date, the two countries have closed their air areas for each other. Returning the terrorism strike, New Delhi has undertaken several punitive measures. This includes the closure of the only land border in Attari, blocking all trade with Pakistan, slimming its diplomatic staff, suspended the Indus water Treaty and actively put pressure on global organizations such as the IMF to suspend aid to an almost bankrupt Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan has fallen by its muscles by performing missile tests in a case of reckless provocation, by engaging in military cross -border fire and frantically intensifying naval exercises in the Oman Sea.

Recently, India has amplified its militarization of Jammu-et-Cachemire, cut the water flow from the Chenab river to Pakistan and now leads safety simulation exercises in all the Union states and territories in a gigantic exercise covering 244 districts at the control of the Ministry of the Interior. Such an exercise has not been seen since the Kargil War in 1999.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dynamitenews.com/international/pahalgam-attack-aftermath-intl-airlines-avoiding-pakistan-airspace-amid-tensions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos