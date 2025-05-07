Trump signs an executive decree encouraging the manufacture of prescription drugs in the United States





The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, discusses the actions of President Donald Trump to reduce the prices of prescription drugs and his priorities for the agency.

President Donald Trump signed a decree on Monday to encourage the manufacture of domestic prescription drugs and reduce the time necessary to approve American pharmaceutical factories.

Under the prescription, the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for eliminating unnecessary requirements, rationalizing exams and working with domestic drug manufacturers to provide early support before putting installations online.

The president also asked the agency to increase inspection costs for foreign manufacturing factories, to improve the application of active source reports by foreign producers and to consider publicly registered facilities that do not comply.

Buffett criticizes the deployment of Trump's price, says that we should not use “trade as a weapon”

President Donald Trump signed a decree on Monday to encourage the manufacture of domestic prescription drugs. (Images Andrew Harnik / Getty / Getty Images)

The White House believes that it could currently take five to 10 years to build a new manufacturing capacity for pharmaceutical products, describing this as “unacceptable” from the point of view of national security, according to an information sheet from the White House.

“We do not want to buy our pharmaceutical products from other countries because if we are in a war, we are in a problem, we want to be able to do ours,” said Trump in the information sheet. “While we are investing in the future, we are constantly bringing back our medical supply chains with us. We will produce our medical supplies, our pharmaceutical products and our treatments here in the United States.”

Trump reveals the next industry that will face imminent “major” prices

The White House estimates that it could currently take five to 10 years to build a new manufacturing capacity for pharmaceutical products. (Win McNamee / Getty / Getty Images images)

The command also orders the Environmental Protection Agency to accelerate the construction of installations designed to make prescription drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and other materials.

During the signing, the FDA commissioner, Marty Makary, said that the agency plans to start making surprise inspections of the overseas factories, which, according to him

This occurs after Trump in recent months has repeatedly threatened prices on pharmaceutical imports, which were previously exempt from trade wars on potential damage.

FDA commissioner, Marty Makary, speaks when he joined President Donald Trump at the White House Oval Office on May 5, 2025. (Getty Images)

Click here to find out more about Fox Business

Last month, the administration began investigating imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors when it sought to impose prices in the two sectors, claiming that the dependence on the foreign production of medicine and chips is a national security threat.

The United States is more than $ 200 billion in prescription drugs per year.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-signs-executive-order-aimed-boosting-us-prescription-drug-manufacturing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos