



US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently organized a major telephone call on critical global problems, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The two leaders described the conversation as “very productive”, pointing out a potential thaw in American-turcid relations. Main to remember Trump and Erdogan discussed the Russian-Ukraine war, the Gaza crisis and Syria.

The two leaders expressed the desire to strengthen bilateral links.

Erdogan invited Trump to Türkiye, while Trump extended an invitation to Erdogan to visit Washington.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has been highlighted as an urgent concern. Productive dialogue on global issues During the call, Trump underlined the need to end the war “ridiculous but deadly” between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed his optimism as to work with Erdogan to find a resolution, reflecting a change in American policy towards a more cooperative approach under his administration. Erdogan echoes these feelings, declaring that Turkey is ready to support efforts to establish peace and stability in the region. He highlighted the importance of providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the situation has deteriorated considerably due to current conflicts. Strengthening bilateral relations The call marks a potential turning point in American-Turkey relations, which have been tense in recent years on various geopolitical problems. The two leaders expressed the desire to rebuild their partnership, which was characterized by close cooperation during Trump's first term. Historical context : Trump and Erdogan previously collaborated on several questions, including the release of the American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was detained in Türkiye.

Future meetings: Erdogan invited Trump to visit Turkey, while Trump made the difference with an invitation to Erdogan to come to Washington, DC Concentrate on humanitarian aid and regional stability Erdogan underlined the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza, indicating the will of Turkey to facilitate a cease-fire and to promote lasting peace in the region. He also mentioned Turkey's current efforts to stabilize Syria, urging the United States to consider sanctions against the country to support these initiatives.

Syria stability: Erdogan's comments reflect the strategic interests of Turkey in Syria, where he seeks to maintain territorial integrity and prevent new conflicts. Conclusion The recent telephone call between Trump and Erdogan means a renewed commitment to take up urgent global challenges thanks to collaboration. While the two leaders are preparing for future meetings, the international community will watch closely to see how their partnership is evolving and what impact it could have on current conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balkaneu.com/trump-and-erdogan-collaborate-on-global-crises-a-productive-call/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

