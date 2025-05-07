The mayor of Stanbul Mamolu continues the university for revocation of the diploma





Stanbul Ekrem Mamolu, imprisoned and suspended the mayor of Stanbul of Istanbul and principal candidate for the opposition presidential election, brought an action against the University of Stanbul, contesting his decision to revoke his university diploma, reported the VELEV information site. Placed Tuesday with the administrative court of Stanbul, the trial of Mamolus argues that the cancellation of its diploma, obtained 31 years ago, was politically motivated and legally unfounded. The University canceled its diploma on March 18; He was arrested the next day, causing mass demonstrations nationally. By stripping him of his diploma, the authorities made Mamolu inadmissible to the next presidential race. He currently heads President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in each survey. Erdoan, prohibited by the limits of the mandate of the search for a third term, should explore the legal or extralegal avenues to remain on the controversy at the Ballota reflected by questions on its own academic references. The lawyer for Mamolus, Mehmet Pehlivan, condemned the revocation as a violation of constitutional rights and an abuse of administrative power. He noted that the proceedings filed during the time of May were deliberated, coinciding with the anniversary of the decision of the decision of the decision of 2019 by the Turkeys to cancel it the first victory of the mayor of Mamolus, which many consider a political motivation. It's not just a personal defense, Pehlivan said. It is a struggle to respect the rule of law and protect constitutional freedoms in Türkiye. Mamolu remains in pre -trial detention at Silivri prison, faced with accusations of corruption, he and his republican people party (CHP) reject as politically motivated. Its arrest in March fueled demonstrations in major cities demanding fair elections, judicial independence and the end of political proceedings. In a social media declaration, Mamolu accused the government of having tried to erase its academic file in the context of a broader effort to stifle dissent. The nation that defended its will during the ballot boxes in Stanbul will hold it in charge of it behind this diploma plot, he said. Never doubt that we will win, together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2025/05/07/istanbul-mayor-imamoglu-sues-university-over-diploma-revocation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos