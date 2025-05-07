Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi has watched the strikes on Pakistan, Pok Terror Targets | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly monitored the Sindoor operation throughout the night. The Indian armed forces retaliated against Pahalgam's terrorist attack, launching precision strikes on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, including in Bahawalpur, a bastion of Jaish-e-Mohammed prohibited. Operation Sindoor: A few days after the terrorist attack in which 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed, Prime Minister Modi had sworn that India would track down and punish the authors. (File photo) A few days after the terrorist attack in which 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed, Prime Minister Modi had sworn that India would track down and punish the authors. Last week, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, referring to the imminent attack, said that he was his duty to give an appropriate response to those who dared to attack India. The Department of Defense of India said in a statement that the Sindoor Strikes operation was “of a concentrated, measured and unchecked nature”. The Indian press release said the Indian armed forces launched “the Sindoor operation”, hitting the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Jammu-Cachemire occupied by Pakistan from which terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed. Also read: Sindoor update operation: India strikes terrorist targets; Srinagar, Jammu airports closed “No Pakistani military installation has been targeted. India has demonstrated a considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” he added. The strikes on the nine targets have succeeded. Among the nine targeted sites are the headquarters of Jem in Bahawalpur and the headquarters of Lashkar-E-Taiba in Muridke. “These steps are involved in the wake of the Barbaric terrorist attack of Pahalgam during which 25 Indians and a Nepalese citizen were murdered,” added the statement from the Ministry of Defense. The Indian army said in a position on X, “justice is done”. Rajnath Singh posted: “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Pakistani army spokesperson, lieutenant-general Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said the missiles had been dismissed by India in Kotli and Muzaffarabad in cashmere occupied by Pakistan and Bahawalpur. He said that Pakistan Air Force jets were in the air. He also said that strikes had been launched from India airspace. “Let me say it unequivocal: Pakistan will answer this at the same time and instead of its choice,” he added. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was described as an “war act” as Indian. With PTI entries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/operation-sindoor-pm-narendra-modi-monitored-strikes-on-pak-pok-terror-targets-101746578330578.html

