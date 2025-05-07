DAMASS-To Mr. Basel Al-Satis, a souvenir shop in a central Damascus market, socks bearing caricatures that ridicule the Syrian leader listed by Bashar al-Assad and his former feared family now sell like hot cakes.

I want to bring joy to people who have been deprived of happiness for so many days and years, said Mr. Sati, 31, displaying pairs of white ankle socks.

Everyone who comes from abroad want to buy the socks to keep as a memory, others to wear photos and take photos, he told AFP.

There are even some who buy them just to trample them, he said.

The stamping on someone's image is considered to be deeply insulting in the Arab world, so that the socks allow carriers to trample the assads under the foot while they walk.

Images of the Assad clan have passed from omnipresent symbols of repression to derision objects and mockery since its evidence of December 8 by forces led by Islamists after almost 14 years of devastating civil war.

Some socks showing Mr. Assad in sunglasses read that we will trample them, while others will represent it with highly exaggerated characteristics.

Others carry a caricature of Mr. Hafez al-Assad who ruled Syria in front of his son, represented in his underwear and his chest.

They wear the sentence is what the assads resemble a game on the family names of families, which means lion.

Mr. Assads once feared that younger brother Maher, labeled the king of Captagon, also presents. Western governments accused Mr. Maher and his entourage of transforming Syria into a state of Narco, flooding the Middle East with the illegal stimulating captagon.

No better gift

M. Satisfy Shop, overflowing with other gift articles, is decorated with images of the Syrian Revolution.

An image of Mr. Assad is on the ground at the entrance so that people can walk on it.

This is another kind of celebration, for all the Syrians who could not celebrate on Omeyyad square after the fall of the regime, said Sati.

Damascus's landmark has filled huge crowds from across the country and organized days of celebrations after Mr. Assads avoids, people who increased the flag of three official stars symbolizing the revolution.

Ms. AFAF Sbano, 40, who returned after leaking in Germany a decade ago, said that she had come to buy Assad socks, which were sold about one dollar per pair, for friends.

There is no better gift for those who cannot come to Syria to celebrate the fall of the regime, she told AFP.

I bought more than 10 additional pairs for my friends after sharing a photo on Instagram, she said.

We had never dared to even imagine making fun of him (before), she added.

People hate him

Manufacturer Zeyad Zaawit, 29, said that the idea for socks to make fun of the assads came to him after the former manager was deposited and fled to Russia.

Mr. Zaawit started with a small number, then increased production when he saw that they were sold quickly.

People hate him, he said of Mr. Assad.

I took revenge for him that way after fled, he said, adding that the socks were so popular that some customers even paid in advance.

Zaawit said he had produced around 1,000 pairs in the first week and had since tripled production, making more than 200,000 pairs in three months.

The images of the socks were widely shared on social networks and they were even used in satirical television programs.

Mr. Assads' own words were also shot against him, including a refusal to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an enemy who is close to the new Syrian authorities.

Mr. Erdogan made repeated openings to Mr. Assad in the period preceding his overthrow.

In August 2023, Mr. Assad said: Why should I meet Erdogan? Drink refreshments?

The declaration, now the subject of jokes on social networks, appears on posters in food and juice stands, sometimes accompanied by images mocking Mr. Assad. AFP

