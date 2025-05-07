PM Modi appointed Pahalgam's response to India Sindoor. Why he chose it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen the name of Operation Sindoor for the United States against terrorist bases in Pakistan in reprisal for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, official sources at the PTI news agency said.

The name, Sindoor Operation, is heavy with symbolism. Hindu women put Sindoor – which means Vermilion – on their heads as a marriage symbol. Pahalgam's terrorist attack, in which 26 innocent people were killed in cold blood, destroyed as many families. The victims were gathered, asked for their religion and were killed before their women and children. It is therefore appropriate that the operation to avenge their death be named “Sindoor”. An image published by the Indian army has the Sindoor operation written in block letters. An “o” in Sindoor is a bowl of Vermilion. A part was spread, symbolizing the impressive that wrapped the life partners of 25 women. The legend said: “Justice is done. I Hind.”

Pahalgam's terrorist attack has crossed several red lines: tourists were targeted, people were questioned about their religion and slaughtered in cold blood in front of their family. The visuals of Himanshi Narwal, a newly married woman with her marriage Chooda still on her hands, next to the body of the Indian Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, went around social networks, plunging the nation in sorrow. Another visual has shown that Manjunath Rao's wife Pallavi, smiling in a video shot on a shikara the day before, asking for helpless help after her husband was shot. From the wife of Shailesh Kalathiya Shitital to the wife of Bitan Adhikari, Sohini, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, Aishanya to the wife of Santosh Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, the tears of each woman who lost her partner in the attack made the nation cry. The Sindoor operation captures this.

The bereaved families praised India's response. “I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for having come to the death of my husband. Our family had confidence in him and he kept our confidence on life. It is the real tribute to my husband. Enough my husband is, he will be at peace today,” said Aishanya.

In Pune, Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, said that the government had respected those who lost their husbands by appointing the Unto-Trike Sindoor operation. “I cannot forget that day. I cry every day. We were waiting for Prime Minister Modi to take such measures, and he gave them a suitable response. Terrorists should be eliminated,” she said.

Pragati Jagdale said: “It is a convincing response after the way these terrorists erased the vermilion. When hearing the name of this operation, I had tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said sources, monitored the attack late last night. After the attack on Pahalgam, the Prime Minister said that the people involved in the realization and the conspiracy will undergo a punishment that they could not imagine.

“From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is sorrow and rage. This attack was not only on innocent tourists; the enemies of the country showed the audacity to attack the soul of India,” said the Prime Minister. “The time has come to shave everything that remains of the Terror Haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror,” he said.

“I say to the whole world. India will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them at the ends of the earth. The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not be unpunished. All the efforts will be made for justice to be made. The whole nation is firm in this resolution. All those who believe in humanity is with us.



