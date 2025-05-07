Why do suicide rates reach 20 years in Ireland? Irish Times

The provisional suicide death number in 2023 was the lowest recorded in more than 20 years, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

According to the Minister of Mental Health Mary Butler, the provisional figure of 2023 was 302 deaths. It is worth taking a look at what it means.

First, to what extent are these figures precise?

They are temporary. There is a significant period in the declaration of suicide death, and this number is likely to be revised upwards as concluded the coroner surveys.

Since it is the lowest provisional figure recorded in more than two decades, however, it suggests a decline trend.

Some experts believe that official figures underestimate the real extent of suicide.

How does it compare with other countries?

Between 2000 and 2021, the last year for which there are finalized figures, Ireland has experienced a 28% reduction in the suicide rate, going from 12.9 per 100,000 to 9.2 per 100,000.

This meant that Ireland recorded the 11th lowest suicide rate in the EU, according to Eurostat data.

It's good, right?

It is progress. And this is not the only positive sign. Automutilation, the largest risk factor for suicide, decreased between 2010 and 2023 by 12%.

However, Dr. Sarah Thompson, an approved member of the psychological Society of Ireland, said that suicide figures do not capture suicidal ideas.

I work in the private sector and he really does not have the impression that the rate is reduced because there is a lot of suicidal distress where a person can never finish [suicide]. But they contemplate it and think about it and have suicidal thoughts and feelings, she said.

It is obviously really painful, it means that there is a lot of happening for this person. We want to treat this, not only to determine who will finish or not. We want to treat all suicidality.

What leads to the reduction in suicide rates?

Since suicide is a very complex subject, it can be difficult to know precisely a reasoning of people.

Philip Watt, acting managing director of Mental Health Reform, said that many works had been carried out to reduce suicide rates.

To be fair to successive governments, there have been investments in suicide strategies and non-fatal self-control, he said.

He also credited the work of non -governmental organizations, saying that they are working closely with local communities and resume questions.

Professor Jim Lucey, inspector of mental health services to the mental health committee, said that the reduction could be attributed to a certain number of factors, in particular the responsible declaration of suicide which does not glamorous it, as well as the increased opening to discuss mental health problems in an inclusive and compassionate way.

Does the economy also have an impact?

Financial stress is widely recognized as a key suicide risk factor. Suicide deaths in Ireland culminated in 2012 during the recession, and the rate has decreased since then.

Professor Lucey mentioned the level of employment in Ireland, which was 74.3% for the 15 to 64 year olds in the fourth quarter of 2024. It seems to be credible … that unemployment is really bad for the mental health of the company, he said.

In 20 years, we have increased the number of exercise possibilities, the number of possibilities for various forms of leisure. It is also very good, although the impact of this is not yet measured.

What is the next step?

Butler will finalize this year a new strategy, which has received more than 1,800 public submissions and aims to further improve rates, on suicide.

Dr. Thompson said it was important not to consider suicide as something that happens.

We treat depression and hope that suicidality will resolve. We ask what extent you are suicidal, but we do not really intervene on your suicide. We must intervene specifically with a treatment in itself. Following and treating it, she said.

Professor Lucey said the next step in the additional reduction in suicides is the intervention, evaluation and care of people with symptoms of mental distress.

Samaritans can be contacted on Freephone: 116 123 or E-mail: [email protected]