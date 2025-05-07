Analysis of future risks and perspectives

The arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, shocked the country's internal dynamics. Three main risks have emerged: politics, economic and social.

Each of them has a medium-faible probability of occurring. However, certain strategies have been developed, one of these concerns, the softening of the measures adopted by the government and the search for a compromise with the opposition. Will this really happen?

Introduction of context

The imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul and Recep Tayyip Erdogans rival political, Ekrem Imamoglu, represents a turning point for the future of the Turkish Republic. The arrest follows from a strategic intention, which concerns the aim of destabilizing the political opposition. In fact, control of the largest city in turkey is considered vital For the Party of Republican Peoples (CHP) and the Party of Justice and Development (AKP) because it constitutes a political center for future elections. Imamoglu was Elected mayor of the largest city in Turkiyes in March 2019Confirming victory in the last municipal elections. However, he was arrested for Corruption and presumed support for the Kurdistan workers Party (PKK).

After the arrest, the Internet regulatory body announced This access to the web had been limited at the national level. Subsequently, the University of Istanbul Imamoglu diploma revoked Citing irregularities in accordance with the regulations of the Higher Education Council. According to the Turkish Constitution, candidates for the presidency must have a higher education diploma, and if the cancellation is confirmed, it will not be able to participate in the next presidential elections in 2028.

In addition, there are important points concerning the current situation in Türkiye. One of them is the rhetoric used by both parties. The CHP has based efforts on the collection of supporters, who do not have a clear affiliation with the party itself. After detention, Mélèze level mobilization raged across the country. Tensions between the police and the demonstrators intensified, leading to the arrest of demonstrators, students and journalists. Therefore, Imamoglu's wife Dilek Kaya approached the big crowd Outside the town hall, telling demonstrators that “injustice” to which her husband faced “struck a sensitive string”. Demonstrations took place in at least 55 of the 81 provinces of turkey, and the situation led to the election of the mayor of Istanbuls as a candidate in the next presidential elections in 2028.

On the other hand, the block in power of Erdogans adopted a rhetoric of delegitimation and criminalization. Indeed, he criticized the demonstration, describing the consequences that the opposition would be confronted in the future.

Following these events, the Turkish LIRA collapsed considerably. Indeed, after the arrest of the Imamoglus, it collapsed and despite sensitive signs of economic recovery in recent months, the financial markets have been characterized by a sharp blow.

Despite their rivalry, the CHP and the ruling party of justice and development (AKP) – as well as their ally of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) – share a common vision: the need to bring together the Kurdish vote.

These aspects constitute a set of risks that could destabilize internal policy and therefore the country's foreign policy.

Main risks

In this regard, there are three categories of risks: political, economic and social.

Policy

The arrest of the former mayor of Istanbul could determine certain political risks, such as the government's instability. In fact, the elimination of the mayor of Istanbul three years before the elections would also decrease a public reaction. Public resentment and anger are now at its peak. The recent opposition call for a No shopping day confirms it. The boycott was launched after the imprisonment of several student demonstrators.

Another aspect concerns Trust the governmentwhich shows a division between younger ranks and older ranks. Indeed, Turkish adults under the age of 35 are less likely than the elderly to express the confidence of the government. In particular, higher levels of confidence are correlated with frequent religious observances, especially among Muslims who pray five times a day.

In addition, another supporting evidence concerns freedom of expression and respect for civil and political rights. According to Freedom House, Turkey ranks relatively low on the list. A figure that confirms the risk of deteriorating government stability.

Economic

The arrest of the mayor of Istanbuls had serious economic implications. In this regard, the Turkish LIRA fell Recording of more than 42 for the dollar. However, the central bank sparked a softening cycle and reduces its policy rate to 42.5%, as well as the annual inflation of Turkish consumer prices slowed down to 38.1% In March.

The risk is that another set of events like this can seriously compromise the resilience of the Turkish monetary system. Likewise, it could delay the rate reduction cycle since the central bank ensures the real strengthening of the currency in recent months.

Finally, a weak monetary system would also affect government policy and potentially erode public support.

Social

The risk detention of the mayor of Istanbul thin Turkey's efforts to put an end to the 40 -year insurrection of the PKK. A plan that is strongly based on the delicate government's cooperation with the Dem Pro-Kurdish party.

Many Kurds have expressed their concerns about the detention of the Imamoglu to report autocracy, compromising the prospects for historical reconciliation.

Potential risks and impact assessment

Probability of occurrence and impact

The three risks can be classified as a probability of medium to low occurrence. Although the AKP always has a strong consensus, these events could have an impact on its future choices. In addition, the decision to stop Imamoglu was made at the best time, given what is going on outside the Turkish borders.

The impact of these risks can be considered as a means, although the current situation cannot be considered extremely positive for citizens. Consequently, the impact that an erroneous economic measure could have on Turkish society is enormous. Although the financial crisis has reduced the standard of living, an aggravation of the situation would risk plunging the country into a deeper crisis, which could also have significant impacts on the resilience of governments.

Speculative hypothesis

There are key motivations, which could push the actors to take these risks. As for the CHP, the CHP could show mass that the government is not strong as it is considered. And the start of the Ozel signatures collection to require early elections confirms the CHP's will. It is a counter-response to the AKP strategy to further undermine government stability. Large cities like Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir will be crucial for future presidential elections. Losing them as it occurred during the recent municipal elections will put the government in difficulty. And this could affect internal consensus among the establishment. Taking such a risk would have political advantages, one of them could be the possibility of accepting a degenerative situation, to demonstrate to public opinion that the situation can be modified.

Regarding the other two risks, motivations are always linked to a greater electoral consensus. Taking an economic risk like the one testifies above, could not constitute any advantage either for the AKP or for the CHP. However, the accusations launched against the mayor of Istanbul, in particular his proximity to certain PKK personalities, stressed that governments are clear, namely the desire to appeal more directly to a basin of voters who, until recently, were far from their political opinions.

Risk mitigation strategies

There could be four different recommendations.

Prevention: Collaboration between the opposition, channeling the resentment of peoples to organized political action. The government is expected to revise its incarceration policies and reduce arbitrary detentions. It should consider other stages to reduce the weakening of the LIRA, abandoning the orthodox policies adopted.

Mitigation: Give more opportunities to the masses to express their opinions also by the use of social media. This should give greater independence to lawyers, journalists, magistrates and lawyers.

Confinement and response: Since the three risks are intrinsically linked. A quick response could reside in the search for a compromise with the opposition, starting with the release of Imamoglu. This could reduce the impact of other risks, especially it could restore confidence between Kurdish communities.

Contingency planning:The creation of a strategy of responsibility by the two parties could strengthen what is one of the dimensions of democracy, as well as the rule of law and reactivity.

Best case and worse scenarios

Best case: The release of the mayor of Istanbul, accompanied by a series of compromises on both sides, would be a positive signal from the government. The Turkish authorities have already evolved in the direction of softening the previously tightened measures. Moving in this sense can reduce the possibility that climbing dynamics can have a negative impact on government work.

The release of the mayor of Istanbul, accompanied by a series of compromises on both sides, would be a positive signal from the government. The Turkish authorities have already evolved in the direction of softening the previously tightened measures. Moving in this sense can reduce the possibility that climbing dynamics can have a negative impact on government work. Worse cases:In the event of failure of these strategies, a non-application of the contingency planning could refine the division between citizens. The arrest of hundreds of demonstrators, journalists and lawyers could repel citizens in the streets and potentially with large -scale and catastrophic consequences.

Conclusion

The fight against the risks highlighted in this analysis represents an important framework to consider. The three risks are crucial for the future of Turkish citizens. In the coming years, it would be fundamental to monitor the measures that the government will have in place. The use of information provided could help develop alternative action plans, as well as declarations to combat the additional risks that may arise. The above -mentioned strategies have been developed on the basis of what has emerged in recent weeks. And they are useful for understanding the current situation in a geopolitically relevant country like Turkey.