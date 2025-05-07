Operation Sindoor “Matter of Pride”, PM Modi tells the ministers of cabinets

























Rapid The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. Prime Minister Modi praised Operation Sindoor, a successful military strike on nine terrorist camps through the border to avenge Pahalgam's terrorist attack. The cabinet supported the action, highlighting India's measured response to cross -border terrorism. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday where he called the operation “Sindoor” – a targeted military strike on nine terrorist camps on the other side of the border to avenge the terrorist attack of Pahalgam – a “moment of pride”. The Prime Minister informed the cabinet that the operation had been executed exactly as planned, without “any error” and “successfully” the reprisal attack. He also stressed that the army had carried out the mission by strictly joining the detailed preparations that had been made in advance. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi also praised the armed forces for their “commendable work” and “immaculate execution”. “The whole country was looking at us. We are proud of our army,” said the Prime Minister. Read also | Operation Sindoor: Army photos show terrorist camps struck in Pakistan The cabinet ministers unanimously expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Modi and praised the government's action by defeating the tables. The ministers also revealed that the whole nation was firmly with Prime Minister Modi and the military establishment in the fight against terrorism, reported the news agency Ians. #WATCH | Delhi | The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the Union Cabinet cabinet. pic.twitter.com/nigf2rizio Years (@ani) May 7, 2025 The military strike of India targeting the terrorist camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan started at 1:05 on Wednesday May 6 and lasted only 25 minutes. Meanwhile, nine terrorist camps and training facilities have been targeted with driving ammunition such as the Hammer bomb and the scalp missile, as well as others that can hover in an area to confirm your target before exploding. According to the government, the attacks have been synchronized to avoid detection and maximize damage. India's military response represented a response “measured, non -ecological, proportionate and responsible” for Pakistan support for cross -border terrorism, the government said. Pakistan, in response, has used an “arbitrary and blind shot” and artillery bombing across the loc, killing at least three civilians in the Poonch-et-Cachemire Poonch sector. Briefing “Sindoor Operation” of India Two women officers, the commander of the Vyomika Singh wings and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, co-directed the briefing of India on Operation Sindoor in a strong and significant message. With the name “Sindoor Operation” – a tribute to women who lost their husbands in the terrorist attack – the choice of women officers to lead the briefing was rented as a powerful decision. During the briefing, women officers documented details of calibrated and measured reprisals. “Terrorist targets were chosen on the basis of credible information and their involvement in cross -border terrorism. No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during” Operation Sindoor “, said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, speaking after the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri. The commander of the Vyomika Singh wing said: “India has demonstrated a considerable restraint in its response. However, the armed forces of India are fully ready to respond to a Pakistani misadventure, if necessary, to degenerate the situation.”





