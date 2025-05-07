Why Prime Minister Modi appointed Indias Military Strikes in Pakistan, Pok as an operation Sindoor Firstpost

On April 22, terrorists gathered men, women and children at the Baisaran meadow in the south of Pahalgam, asked men their religion and then killed them before their women and children. The Pahalgam attacked 25 women, one of them being married just days ago.

Two weeks later, on May 7, India carried out military strikes in terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pok in an operation called Operation Sindoor. Shortly after, India struck nine terrorist bases four in the depths of Pakistan and five at the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, the Indian army shared a photo of Sindoor (Vermillion) with the name of the mission on X, and wrote: #pahalgamterroratack. Justice is done. I have Hind!

After the strikes, many praised the operation because not only an appropriate response to the attack on Pahalgam, but also for its name a tribute to the women who lost their husbands during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

What is Sindoor and its meaning?

The Sindoor operation was appointed after Sindoor, or Vermillion, which is used by Hindu women to signify their matrimonial state. Between the partition of the hair, Sindoor is often considered as the Holy Lest for a Woman as she begins her trip as a wife.

Historically, it is said that the practice of Sindoor's application dates back to Harappan civilization. The Hindu writings also relay the message that Radha, wife of Lord Krishnas, bore Sindoor on his forehead, which looked like the shape of a flame. It is also said that Sita, wife of Lord Rams, applied Sindoor to please her husband, according to the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

But the use of Sindoor is not only limited to married women. In the past, a Sindoor Tilak was carried by warriors before the battle. The warriors in India put Tika or Tilak, often from Sindoor, on their forehead when they were going to face the enemy.

Visuals and photos often represent the Rajpots and the warriors of Maratha with the red sparkling brand on their forehead while they head towards the height while fighting against the enemy for their land and their dharma.

Security personnel prove to be vigilant in the middle of a large alert after India hit nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pok, Pampere in the District of Pulwama. Pti

Why did India name the Sindoor strike operation?

The main sources in the government have now revealed that the India military strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan and the Pok at the short hours of Wednesday received the title of title Sindoor personally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The name was given while keeping the widows of the terrorist attack on April 22.

Sources told India today that the Prime Minister was very clear on the human cost of the terrorist attack. In fact, Prime Minister Modi supervised the mission, which took place in the midst of growing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

It is reported that during high -level meetings held in last week, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the Indians had been deliberately targeted, leaving widowed women and broken families. He also told officials that the response to Pahalgam's attack should show that India would not let go.

After all, which can forget the intimidating images of Pahalgam's terrorist attack; That of Himanshi Narwal, a newly married woman to her marriage Cholama Still on his hands, next to the body of the Indian Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal.

And following Operation Sindoor, many women victims of Pahalgam's attack welcomed the response of governments. Pragati Jagdale, whose husband Santosh was one of the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, said that it was a tribute appropriate to the victims.

Thanks to the Sindoor operation, a tribute was paid to those who were killed during the attack on Pahalgam. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out the Sindoor operation. I am grateful that our emotions have been understood. Our Sindoor has been destroyed by terrorists, but today I am very happy that, in the form of Operation Sinoc, our armed forces have destroyed terrorist bases of Pakistan.

Shubham Dwivedi's wife, who was also killed in Pahalgam's attack, echoed similar feelings. I would like to thank the PM Modi for taking revenge for the death of my husband. My whole family had confidence in him, and the way he replied (in Pakistan), he kept our confidence in life. It is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today, said Ashanya Dwivedi.

In Pune, Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, said that the government had respected those who lost their husbands by appointing the Unto-Trike Sindoor operation. I cannot forget that day. I cry every day. We were waiting for Prime Minister Modi to take such measures, and he gave them a suitable response. Terrorists should be eliminated, it was cited.

The workers of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal celebrate after the Indian armed forces have made missile strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pok under “Sindoor operation”, in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, in Jammu. Pti

How did the Sindoor operation take place?

In the early hours of Wednesday, India launched the Combined Tri-Series operation. The Indian army, the navy and the air forces have made precision strikes using blur ammunition at 1:44 am on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan in response.

In total, nine sites were affected during Operation Sindoor Four in Pakistan and five in cashmere occupied by Pakistan. The targets in Pakistan included Bahawalpur, Muridke and Sialkot with links with terrorist groups, Lashkar-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India after the attack published a statement saying that our actions have been concentrated, measured and non -ecological. No Pakistani military installation has been targeted. India has demonstrated a considerable deduction in the selection of targets and the method of execution.

These stages intervene following the Barbaric terrorist attack of Pahalgam during which 25 Indians and a Nepalese citizen were murdered. We live up to the commitment that managers of this attack will be held responsible.

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with cross -border shots and artillery bombings in the Indian villages along the control line, killing three civilians.

It remains to be seen then which is going on, but from now on, India has given Pakistan a suitable response.

