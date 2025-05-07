India wins the free trade agreement with the United Kingdom | Latest news from India

India and the United Kingdom won Tuesday a free trade agreement (ALE) which will stimulate Indian textile, leather and engineering exports and will reduce samples from British whiskey, cars and medical devices, and what Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the business, investment and job creation. India wins the free trade agreement with the United Kingdom

The agreement between the fifth and sixth economies in the world was finalized three years after Modi and his former British counterpart Boris Johnson have set the objective of concluding the FTA by October 2022. Since then, negotiations have been affected by differences on a range of issues, including alcohol and cars and mobility of Indian professionals, and Turmoon Politics in the United Kingdom.

The agreement, concluded in the world of global economic disorders launched by US President Donald Trumps Times, could be a precursor for similar agreements with other nations, including the United States. India is currently negotiating ALF with the EU, the United States, Oman, Peru and New Zealand.

The ALE is the most important trade agreement for Great Britain since its release from the European Union (EU) in 2020.

Modi announced the finalization of the FTAS after a telephone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying in an article on social networks: in a historic stage, India and the United Kingdom successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement, as well as a double contribution agreement.

These historical agreements will deepen our complete strategic partnership and will catalyze trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in our two economies. I can't wait to welcome PM Starmer soon to India.

Starmer described the FTA as an enormous economic victory for the United Kingdom and thanked Modi for his decisive leadership to obtain the line agreement, according to a 10 press release, Downing Street. Starmer stressed the need to go further and faster to get things right and the two leaders noted that the agreement is the greatest that the United Kingdom has since left the EU, and the most ambitious India has ever concluded.

The strengthening of our alliances and the reduction of commercial barriers with savings around the world are part of our change plan to offer a stronger and safer economy here at home, said Starmer, in an apparent reference to the economic turmoil created by the tariff policies of American administrations.

The FTA is an ambitious agreement to stimulate jobs, exports and national growth while allowing 99% of Indian exports to benefit from zero law, said the India Ministry of Commerce in a reading. He will open up export opportunities for industries with a high intensity of labor such as textiles, marine products, leather, shoes, sports products, toys, jewels and jewelry, and other important sectors such as engineering products, car and automobile and biological chemicals, he said.

The agreement will considerably improve the competitiveness of Indian goods in the United Kingdom vis-à-vis countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, officials said. Sensitive items such as dairy and agricultural products, including apples and cheese, have been excluded from the offer, they said.

The FTA will also stimulate trade in services, such as IT and ITE, financial and professional services, other commercial services and educational services, while the double contribution convention temporarily exempts Indian workers in the United Kingdom and their employers from social security payments for three years, thus making Indian service providers more competitive in Great Britain, according to the press release.

This exemption will cause savings of approximately 20% of wages and should benefit more than 60,000 employees in the IT sector, while the total advantages for companies and Indian employees should exceed 4,000 crores, officials said.

The agreement envisages a stronger strategic alignment and greater global mobility for ambitious young Indians, one of the key demands of New Delhis. It will facilitate mobility for professionals such as contractual service providers, business visitors, investors, intra-company transfer and independent professionals such as yoga instructors, musicians and chefs.

The British government said there would be no change in its immigration policy based on points due to the agreement.

The breakthrough in ALE's negotiations following two consecutive visits to the United Kingdom last week by the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, for meetings with British trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds to pass the talks through the finish line. The two parties relaunched the negotiations two months ago after an interruption of about a year due to the general elections in the two countries.

Goyal, already credited with three main trade agreements with Australia, the United Arab Emirates and the European Free Trade Association since 2022, has attributed the historic milestone to Modis Guidance and Leadership. He said that UK FTA, as well as a double contribution agreement, is a daring and future step that will unlock growth, jobs and innovation accelerating our journey to Viksit Bharat 2047. A real reflection of the India's world economic stature.

The Indian government also said that it had obtained significant commitments to the services delivered digitally to Indian suppliers, in particular in professional services such as architecture, engineering, IT services and telecommunications services.

India has ensured that non -tariff obstacles are properly discussed to guarantee the free movement of goods and services and that they do not create unjustified restrictions on India exports, said the Ministry of Commerce press release.

The British government said there will be discounts on 90% of Indian tariff lines, 85% of them will become fully without a decade. Indian prices on whiskey and British gin will be divided by two from 150% to 75% before being reduced to 40% by the 10th year of the agreement, while car rates will drop from more than 100% to 10% under a quota, he said.

Other British products to benefit from reduced prices include medical devices, aerospace products, cosmetics, lamb, salmon, electric machines, carbonated drinks, chocolate and cookies. The United Kingdom also releases prices on Indian clothing, shoes and food products, including frozen shrimp.

Indian officials have not disclosed better details of the agreement. According to experts, more than 60% of Indian goods are already entering the British market to zero. Experts have said that a quota system will be in place for certain items to check the import influx of automobiles and whiskey.

The real advantages will only have 40% of Indian exports such as textiles and clothing, where the average price is approximately 4% to 10% depending on the items. This can make Indian products more competitive than Vietnam and Sri Lanka. But gains and losses can only be assessed after all commitments and tariff commitments are made public, said an expert, asking for anonymity.

The bidirectional trade between India and the United Kingdom was worth around 57 billion dollars (42.6 billion) in 2024, and the agreement is expected to increase the trade by an additional $ 34 billion (25.5 billion) by 2040. According to the latest data from the British governments, India was the 11th trade partner in 2024 and represented 2.4% of the total British trade.

India exports to the United Kingdom were worth $ 34 billion (25.5 billion) in 2024 (an increase of 10.1% compared to figures for 2023), and British exports to India amounted to $ 22.8 billion (17.1 billion) in 2024 (an increase of 5.8% compared to figures for 2023).

The agreement was welcomed by commercial lobbies, the president of the CII, Sanjiv Puri, saying: this transformative agreement reflects our common commitment to deepen economic links, to strengthen technological collaboration, to diversify global supply chains and to promote a more favorable environment for businesses.

The president of Assocham, Sanjay Nayar, said that the FTA and the double contribution convention are a win-win for the two nations and will promote trade, investment and innovation. We congratulate the Indian and British governments for taking this initiative in the global scenario of constantly evolving trade and investment, he said.

Richard Heald, president of UK-India Business Council (UKIBC), said that the trade agreement reflects deep confidence, shared values ​​and mutual ambition that define the bilateral relationship. Our members and our customers are delighted with the opportunities that will now open. UKIBC remains determined to support companies to navigate the new framework and fully carry out the advantages of this historic agreement, he said.

The president of the HSBC group, Mark Tucker, said: at a time of increased global uncertainty, the need for trust partnerships is clear. There is enormous future potential for India and the United Kingdom thanks to this ambitious economic agreement.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), noted that the ALE marks a strategic deepening of the commercial relationship of $ 42 billion, with real gains for the Indian sectors such as textiles, shoes, carpets, cars and marine products, which are currently confronted with British prices of 4%. But the real test test lies in the way in which the UKS carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is managed. If Indian exports are still faced with CBAM samples while British products frankly enter into India, it risks transforming a balanced Ale into a good unilateral deal.