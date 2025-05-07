Operation Sindoor: The art of deception of PM Modi has not noticed Pakistan has not noticed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mastered the art of indicating the left and turning to Pakistan as an unstoppable force. His itinerary and comments before the Balakot hits in 2019 and “Operation Sindoor” Wednesday morning (May 7) Are masterclasses in the art of deception, the enemy's amazement strategy with classic red hairstyles.

Once, it is chance, but twice it is the dance of the war of Modi, a metaphorical tandav This explodes on the world scene without index. The similarities between the accumulation with the two strikes are so strange that Pakistan would boot down to Do not learn from the pre-balakot behavior of PM Modi.

48 hours before Balakot

India hit Balakot just before dawn on February 26. But, for PM Modi, it was as usual within 48 hours preceding the action.

On February 25, he devoted the national war memorial to the nation in New Delhi. Although he talked about the value of the armed forces of India, there was no suspicion of an imminent strike Jihadist infrastructure in Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At 9 p.m., when Indian planes were ready to take off, Prime Minister Modi addressed a summit organized by a media group in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi has spoken of aspirations of India, development and his determination against terrorism. But, while the chronometer checked in the background, the Prime Minister was sung. There was no fold on his forehead, not even a line of worry or a shadow of doubt on his face.

Psychologists speak of calm in the face of a storm, courage in the line of fire as traits par excellence of a large leader. They would have been satisfied with the leadership of the PM Modi, for example, we may see a chapter in a self-assistance book soon in the episode.

If you don't learn history, you are ordered to repeat his mistakes. If Pakistan had analyzed the behavior of PM Modi before Balakot, it would not have been Look like a silent spectator on the night of May 6 to 7When India has reached nine targets through the control line.

History lessons

Because the route and behavior of the Modi Modi were exact replicas of its pre-Balakot position. A few hours before the strikes, he appeared during a media event to talk about the aspirations of India and dreams to become an economic giant by 2047.

In his speech that lasted 30 minutes, the Prime Minister was the Cool Proverbial Cucumber. He spoke with the calm of a man with concern and stress, making jokes and avoiding the word P even when the public seemed eager to hear him blowing up the neighbor for his support for terrorist attacks in India. As in 2019, even body language teachers would have done nothing to him, except the occasional confidence of a Stolide leader.

With hindsight, his speech could be considered a veiled index on what was in store. He spoke of the inability of governments to take decisive measures due to the fear of public pressure, the “Log-Kya-Kahenge” syndrome. There should first be only one decisive factor. But, of course, only an accomplished reader could have understood that PM Modi gave verbal clues to the thoughts that turned around.

The biggest feint was, of course, the announcement of war exercises across India, indicating that Prime Minister Modi was still preparing his country for military action and repercussions. But, it turns out that it was only a strategy to give Pakistan the illusion of having the luxury of time.

The gurus of the art of war postulate that if you know the enemy, there is very little chance of defeating in a battle. Pakistan can start by studying the PM Modi Reading in its words which it does not leave, finding in its actions the reasons it hides, in search of signs of stress and anxiety which do not exist.

Impossible, you say. Well, it's PM Modi for you – an enigma in an enigma for its rivals. A man who indicates on the left and who always turns right, both literally and metaphorically.