The media must properly question the reform of their effectiveness, and not report without criticism of the social division which they are stirring.

The media are faced with huge challenges on how he reports on two important stories, one servant, the other foreign.

The first is the way in which the reform party and its leader Nigel Farage are questioned and held as an account after their Unexpectedly replay During local elections in recent weeks in England.

There is a danger that the reform with its counting of 677 seats on the local council, 31% of the votes and the close majority of six votes in Runcorn and Helsby partial will now be standardized, while it will be anything but normal.

However, we must listen to Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, when he maintains that the reform can Do not be rejected as a short -term vote of protest.

At least in these specific local elections, the party has reached a threshold where it can benefit from the first post electoral system, combined with the capacity to group votes in particular areas.

Listen to the American warning

The reform did well in the fields that supported Brexit, voted for Boris Johnson in 2019 and where more than half of the electorate have little, or any educational qualification.

The United States warning is austere. The media and television in particular normalized Trump, treated it as an Orthodox candidate deserving the normal balance standard rather than shouting his lies and many crimes (if not too polite).

The parallels of the United States are far from exact and the echoes of the warning from there are weak but it is too real, and Farage is a Trump acolyte.

If, as Farage maintains, the reform broke the old system with two parties, then frage and all its works must be subjected to the same degree of control as work and conservatives.

The BBC should have a lot about its conscience because, in fact, helping to create the public personality of Nigel Farage. Especially in the front at the time of interrogation 39 times, while during most of this time does not frage or indeed none of its many parts held a seat in the House of Commons.

James O'Brien: the British and American media “totally not equipped” to cope with the politicians lies

Reformation is largely a party in one problem on an anti-immigration ticket with most of their other policies, insofar as they exist, inconsistent and uncompromising.

Farage is delighted with the British Britain without accepting, say the criticisms, that he did more than anyone to break the country through Brexit a continuous annual charge around 100 billion.

Keep current events in context

The reform has never directed advice and the first signs do not seem good.

The former Minister of the Conservative Cabinet Dame Andrea Jenkins, now the mayor of Reformation of the Grand Lincolnshire has promised to dismiss all the Lincolnshire staff involved in diversity when she took power.

The only problem is There is no such staff to fire at Lincolnshire Council.

The local government in the United Kingdom has been in financially pressed for years and although certain waste can always be found, it is unlikely that there will be enough to make a lot of difference.

The most surprising example of normalization may have come from the new look Observer, No less, with the reform women.

As an investigation journalist Carole Cadwalladr note Tartly: It's not cooking. It is a far -right global insurrection, although it is not good warmly arranged at Observer at present.

The media must keep current events in context. There are 6,395 labor advisers and the conservatives have 4,507 against reforms 677, and the Liberals Democrats have 72 deputies against five.

Above all, fading and reform should be correctly questioned about the effectiveness and effective way of things rather than reporting without criticism of the agitation of social division and calls on the lowest common denominator.

Crushing required in Ukraine

In a rather different way, there was an almost accidental imbalance in the way in which the Ukraines, a courageous response to the Russian invasion, were reported, although the consequences are serious accidental, but serious.

The cameras are there in kyiv, as they should be, recording the night bombardment and daily tragedies.

Partly because of the difficulty of access and the different nature of the targets, hitting Russian ammunition dumps and even bringing down Russian war planes with naval drones does not have the same news or an emotional impact.

Global impression could be that Ukraine loses war, and perhaps more importantly than it can win something that feeds Trump's story that suggests giving up Ukrainian land captured in Russia.

The reality is quite different: the Russian now controls around 20% of the Ukrainian territory against more than 30% at its peak, at the cost of more than 100,000 Russian deaths.

The University of Cardiff has set once and for all the argument of the BBC prejudices

The biggest factor that is difficult to transmit in images is the increasingly fragile nature of the war economy of Poutines.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of The Economics Facility from the University of kyiv, believes that the Russian economy is now tanning and is in worse form than that of Ukraine.

As reported by the excellent Moscow correspondent of the BBC, Steve Rosenberg, the Russians face unprecedented increases in public service bills, enormous price increases in bases such as butter and potatoes as well as a triple of the country's deficit. Ironically Reduce the price of oilOil Poutines income may still be in a hurry.

The effect could be intensified if there are other sanctions against ghost ships carrying Russian oil in the Baltic.

It is difficult to show the meaning of all this in dramatic images.

However, praise is due to The sunS Robin Perrie who reported in Ukraine this week that Zelensky had Launched a new offensive in the Kursk Russian region.

The attack was almost certainly designed to prevent Putin from claiming that Ukrainian troops had all been expelled from Russian territory before the celebrations of the Russian victory day on Friday.

As with the need for skepticism about ramp -up, so that the media should keep in life that the ingenious Ukrainians could do even better against the Russians in the future with increased support in money and weapons.

The coalition of wishes should be encouraged to demonstrate that they are really ready to act rather than to speak. Better analysis and more complete reports would help.

The future of many Western democracies could depend on it.