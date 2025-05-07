



Abu Dhabi [UAE]May 6 (Ani): The President of Water, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, in Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Monday. According to Gulf News, this visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, which has experienced increased cooperation in political, economic and regional areas in recent years. During their meeting, Minister Fidan delivered warm greetings and the best wishes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing optimism for the continuing development and prosperity of the United Arab Emirates. In a gesture of mutual respect and friendship, Sheikh Mohamed made rewarded by sending his personal greetings to President Erdogan and wishing that the Turkish people continued peace, progress and stability. This cordial exchange highlighted mutual respect and good will between the management of the two nations. The two parties are involved in detailed discussions on improving bilateral collaboration in various sectors, including trade, investment, defense and technology. They stressed the importance of deepening cooperation in a way that aligns with the common interests and the long -term objectives of the two countries. Their conversation has also covered several regional and global developments, with a particular emphasis on the evolution of the political landscape in the Middle East and the need for cooperative approaches to meet conflicts and continuous challenges. As Gulf News noted, the two parties stressed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and partnership in the promotion of regional peace and long -term stability. The meeting was followed by keywater managers, including Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi; And Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar. Gulf News has also reported that this high -level commitment reflects the common commitment of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey to advance their bilateral links and take up global challenges thanks to strategic collaboration. (Ani)

