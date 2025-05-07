Aleema Terms the tensions of South Asia “a fixed match” – Pakistan





PTI claims that the police have abused Imran sisters

Islamabad: After having managed to meet his brother imprisoned on Tuesday, Aleema Khan said that the current tensions between Pakistan and India were just a fixed match.

On the other hand, a number of PTI leaders organized a sit-in outside the Parliament after being abused during a visit to Adiala prison.

During a media conference after her meeting with Imran Khan, Ms. Khan was invited to know if her brother was aware that Pakistan was on the verge of war.

In response, Aleema Khan asked if the PM held meetings with his day and night cabinet. When a meeting of the National Assembly is called, no one attends it. Does the government look serious? Nothing happens at the borders, it's a fixed match, she said.

Regarding India's actions on the Industry Water Treaty, she said it could only happen under the PML-N government, saying that Modi could not have stopped Pakistans while his brother was in power.

Asked about her meeting with her brother, she said he was in good health.

Altercation outside the prison

On Tuesday, PTI said that the police had abused, pushed and dragged the sisters of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, as well as party leaders and workers, outside the Adiala prison.

In a statement, PTIS information secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram described the police motorway a blatant violation of judicial orders.

Later, in a sit-in outside the Parliament, Asad Qaiser said it was unfortunate that the legislators were abused and swore to move the court against the police.

Posted in Dawn, May 7, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1908960/aleema-terms-south-asia-tensions-a-fixed-match The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos