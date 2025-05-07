These are 5 people reported by Jokowi about false diplomas to the police





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former president Joko Widodo was under the spotlight after a number of parties doubted the authenticity of the baccalaureate in Jokowi from Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Responding to the accusation, Jokowi also pointed out five people to Jakarta police on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The five people reported by Jokowi were former Menpora Roy Suryo (RS), the digital legal expert Rismon Sianipar (RS), Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma (T), as well as the initials ES and K. The five were reported for an alleged slander and defamation using electronic media. So that one of the reports produced uses the information law and electronic transactions or the ITE law.

The report launched an accusation that Jokowi had criminalized the researcher because he reported them to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Regarding this question, Jokowi stressed that his diploma was not a research object. The former governor of Jakarta also said that he thought he was excessively harassed.

“This is not the object of research. I insulted myself as if it was. I accused my diploma in false diploma, had lowered me as much as possible,” said Jokowi when he met at his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Monday, May 5, 2025.

The father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka said that the report on alleged defamation and the false diploma accusations published in the metropolitan police of Jakarta aimed for the other parties and as a lesson for all. “It will be our learning of all of us,” he said.

He said that the truth of this case would be determined by a legal process. “Yes, later, it will be proven through the legal process. We will see in which court,” said Jokowi.

One of the parties reported by Jokowi, Roy Suryo, said that he was ready to undergo a legal process linked to the reports of the former seventh president, on the charges he had made concerning the false diploma belonging to the former mayor of Solo. “Leave the process first and I will wait,” said Roy when he is contacted Tempo Monday, May 5, 2025. Jokowi's report is managed by the state security sub-directorate Public relations chief (chief of public relations) The police commissioner Jaya, Ade Ary Syam Indradi, said that the police still investigated the report. “Always in -depth at the investigation stadium, he is still underway,” said Ade Ary when he was met at the Jaya Metro Regional Police Office, South Jakarta on Friday May 2, 2025.

Ade Ary said that Jokowi's report had been managed by the state security sub-receiver of the general criminal investigation (Kamneg Ditkreskrimum Sub-Directorate). Investigators asked Jokowi 35 questions during his first examination of the Jaya metro police criminal investigations on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

After the exam, Jokowi declared his presence to the metropolitan police of Jakarta as a form of seriousness in the response to accusations of false diplomas which had been circulating for a long time. “This is actually a light problem. But it must be brought into the field of law so that everything is clear and clear,” said Jokowi on Wednesday afternoon.

Jokowi said the report was only carried out because he was still president. He also thought that the accusation would stop after the end of his mandate. But because the problem continues, it feels better to be brought into the field of law. “In the past, I thought it was over. But because it was still extended, it was better to be taken to the legal channel,” he said.

Ryanthie septia, Siagian oyuk ivani And Izzuddin hammam Contribute to the drafting of this article

