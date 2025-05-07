



The High Court of Allahabad judged that a husband engaging in non -consensual unquestioned sexual acts with his wife, even if she is over 18 years old, is likely to be prosecuted under article 377 of the Indian Criminal Code (IPC).

A petition was filed by the petitioner, who sought to cancel the criminal procedure initiated against him in the Prayagraj district. He faced accusations under articles 498a (cruelty by her husband), 323 (voluntarily causing the injury), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 377 (unnatural offenses) of the IPC, as well as certain dispositions of Dowry Prohibition Act. He had argued that, as the complainant was his legally married wife and over 18 years old, article 377 was inapplicable.

A bench of judge Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal said that, taking into account the above analysis, it is clear that carnal sex, other than pennile-vaginal sex is not a natural orientation of sex for the majority of women, so the same cannot be made by the husband, even with his wife without his consent. Consequently, this court maintains that non-natural intercourse by a man with his own wife without his consent, even if it is above 18 years, would be punishable U / S 377 IPC, although this is not a rape in parallel with article 375 IPC.

The court observed that, although such acts cannot be the responsibility of rape as defined under article 375 with the exception of the exception that exempts the husbands from rape accusations when the wife is over 18 years old, it still constitutes an offense punishable under article 377. This article criminalizes non -natural offenses, which includes any carral report against the order of nature.

The court also declared that a woman retained her bodily autonomy and her sex agency even after marriage. The simple fact of being someone's wife does not strip a woman of her fundamental right to refuse participation in acts that go against her sexual orientation or dignity. The court added: “A woman can be more than 18 years old, but as an individual identity, she has the choice of sexual orientation which must be protected, and simply because she is a woman of a man, her fundamental right not to give her consent against the unnatural sex cannot be removed. A woman despite his wife also has the individual right to a special sexual orientation and dignity.

This position contrasts with a previous decision of the high court of Madhya Pradesh, who judged that a husband could not be charged under article 377 for non -natural sexual relations with his wife if she was over 18 years old, given that such a conduct is no longer recognized as rape under article 375 IPC. However, the Court disagreed with this interpretation, specifying that the non-contribability of article 375 does not exclude the operation of article 377 when the consent is absent.

The Court judged that non-natural sexual acts committed without the consent of the wife in the marriage sector to an offense under article 377. The court concluded that, taking into account the above discussion, the submission of the scientist's successful lawyer that no infraction U / S 377 IPC is made against the unclean candidate because the innatal candidate was Against the fact that the request by the candidate was not against his nature.

Cause Title: Imran Khan @ Ashok Ratna c. State of Uttar Pradesh & anr., [2025:AHC:71784]

Appearance:

Petitioner: Advocate Sharique Ahmed.

Respondents: Advocat Manish Kumar Tripathi, Aga Ramesh Kumar

Click here to read / download the command

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.verdictum.in/court-updates/high-courts/allahabad-high-court/imran-khan-ashok-ratna-v-state-of-uttar-pradesh-2025ahc71784-1576506

