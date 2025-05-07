Xi Jinping begins a four -day visit to Russia while Ukrainian drones attack Moscow | Xi Jinping





Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow at the start of a four -day visit to attend the Russian military parade commemorating the anniversary of the end of the Second World War, known in Russia under the name of Victory Day. The arrival of Chinese leaders coincided with Ukrainian drone attacks against the Russian capital. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the Russas air defense units destroy at least 14 Ukrainian drones overnight. The attacks forced most Moscow airports to close and the national carrier of Russia Aeroflot said that it reorganized the schedules to deal with the disturbance. Xis Visit, who intervenes while China is engaged in a trade war with the United States and shortly after Ukraine accused China of helping the invasion of Russia directly, underlines its close relationship with Vladimir Putin. It is more than the 11th visit to Russia than in any other country since it became president. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the journey as one of the central events of Russian-Chinese relations this year. XI should sign many cooperation agreements, deepening the relationship of non-limited between China and Russia. There will also be a discussion on the planned power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which could transport 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to China. XI is expected to hold talks with Putin on Thursday and attend the victory day parade on Friday. The Liberation Army of the Peoples of Chinas will send an honor guard to participate in the ceremony in Moscow for the first time since 2015, and for the first time will send an honor guard to join celebrations parallel to Minsk, the capital of Bélarus. The bilateral trade between China and Russia has reached record levels since the invasion of Russia in Ukraine in 2022, offering Moscow an economic rescue at a time when Western countries imposed sanctions. Trade reached $ 245 billion (183 billion) in 2024, 66% more than in 2021. China argues that it is a neutral party in war and that it supports a peaceful resolution to the conflict. But in recent months, Kyiv has been more and more frank on what he says is direct help for the war efforts of Moscow. Two Chinese mercenaries, out of hundreds of people who traveled to fight with the Russian army, were captured in the Donetsk eastern region last month. They had no direct link with the Chinese state, but recruitment videos are easily found on social media closely controlled by Chinas. Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused China of looking at the participation of its war nationals.

