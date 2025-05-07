At Met Gala 2025, the world meets Shah Rukh Khan but not Indian dandyism





The 2025 edition of the most sophisticated party in the world the Met Gala has been historic in more ways than one. Aside from the beginnings of Shah Rukh Khan, which makes him the first Indian man to walk on the blue carpet, it was the first time, the Met made space to celebrate black fashion in his 77 years of history with the superfine theme: Tadinging Black Style.

The theme was inspired by Monica Miller's book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity (2009). Its purpose was to highlight the way in which style had contributed to forming black identities in the diaspora, especially in the United States and Europe.

Khan undoubtedly the most famous Indian film icon in the world has arrived at the Met bearing a coat lying on the ground in superfine wool Tasmanian with monogrammed Japanese corps, according to Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the designer.

He also transported the cane to the Bengal Tiger made in 18 -carat gold with tourmalines, sapphires, an old mine and a shiny cut mine and diamonds. What the superstar of the Indian middle class of the 2000s did not carry is the spirit of Indian dandyism, and its most important aspect: its policy.

Dandy in India

Black dandyism came in the 18th century from an intersection of the African and European style in the period which followed the emancipation of slaves. It was characterized by flamboyance and exaggeration, gathering importance during and after the rebirth of Harlem of the 1920s.

Basically, black dandyism has come to represent the resistance of blacks against the limitation of identity markers and the use of style to shape new political and social possibilities. It represents a challenge for social hierarchies, reflecting the way it was used by blacks to reverse expectations of the way they arise.

When Khan and other Indian celebrities have traveled the blue carpet, it is this theme of resistance that they had to represent. And they could have represented the dandyism and the fashion for the political resistance of India on the world scene. After all, fashion, clothing and clothing is deeply political in India and served as a political message for hundreds of years.

The Indian man, just like their black counterparts, carries the burden of the centuries of colonization by the whites. As much as it is political, the subjugation was of mind and body, its manifestation often reflected the way in which the colonized dressed. Thus, when Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala with his outfit at Met Gala, it was also a reminder of the Indian dandy, represented by the princely classes of colonial India, often characterized by an excessive exposure of jewelry. For the Maharajas, it was a declaration of wealth of being interpreted as a challenge to the supremacy of the colonial masters, who had looted their land and decided to be the last referees of culture, taste, fashion.

It is the same spirit that led to the legend of Dwarkanath Tagore, the grandfather of Rabindranath Tagore, carrying two diamonds impeccably cut on his shoes made by hand in a Bengali Babus evening and the British High Society.

The booty of Bengal according to the Battle of Plassey of 1757 recounts the bare greed of the British by stripping the losing leaders and the upper classes of their wealth and jewelry collected, and therefore a proud Dwarkanath has placed nothing less than diamonds, the ultimate measure of wealth, to adorn his shoes. A clothing challenge for oppressed against his oppressors.

While Indian dandyism – from Nawabs and Maharajas in princely states to the Babus of the British capital from the beginning of the 20th century – cannot be defined by acts of manifest resistance such as black dandyism, it had strata of challenge and affirmation in its folds.

When the educated men of colonial India kissed Western fashion, it was to assert their social status and their modernity. Sometimes Western clothes were used to challenge colonial and social stereotypes while others, it was an attempt to include.

So we see Ambedkar, fighting the rules of the British and castes in a three -piece suit. For Ambedkar, the costume was a symbol of rupture of caste hierarchies. He has spoiled against the superior control caste of control exerted on the life choices of the dalits. He wanted the so-called Indians of the lower caste to also dress in bright Western clothes. Like the Dhoti du Mahatma, Ambedkar's costume was a political statement against the hierarchy of India clothes.

Met 2025 and the Indian contingent

Interestingly, black dandyism has another direct connection from India. Many refer to Julius Soubise, a slave released in the 18th century from Great Britain, like the first black dandy. He was an Afro-Caribbean man who, when he was released, led a luxury life under the patronage of a rich duchess of England. But Soubise had to flee Great Britain in troubled circumstances and arrived in Calcutta in 1777, where he lived until his death 22 years later.

Dandyism concerns subversion and boundaries of rupture, including those of the genre. While the Met took 77 years to recognize the cultural meaning of the black style and its display presented various interpretations of self -expression, embodying both liberation and resistance, the Indian stars, with the exception of Dosanjh, left a lot to be desired. For the Indian quota, the clothing interpretation of the theme put 2025 remained within the limits of the fabric, the motifs and the crafts, without transcending the political commentary that dandyism has come to reflect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/lifestyle/at-the-met-gala-2025-world-meets-shah-rukh-but-not-indian-dandyism-8353987 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

