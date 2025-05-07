



Plans to oust Kemi Badenoch accelerate after heavy local defeats A shock survey revealed that Boris Johnson could be the chance of the Conservatives to defeat Reform UK in the next general elections. According to a survey of More common60% of conservative supporters and 50% of reform voters return to a Johnson return. In addition, 43% of voters think that Johnson would be more likely to win the elections than Kemi Badenoch. In a hypothetical poll, Johnson increases the conservative vote by five points (from 21%to 26%) while reducing the reform vote by six points (to 23%). The survey shows that the exchange of Badenoch for Robert Jenrick, who is widely considered to be positioning for leadership, would in fact reduce the conservative vote of a point, to 20%. This comes after a disastrous set of local electoral results for Badenochs Party, which has lost 674 seats of the Council and the 18 councils they have held since 2021. Badenoch said that it was “confident” that she will lead the conservatives in the next elections despite these losses. But the idea that Johnson, who is not even a deputy and therefore currently unacceptable to be the leader, could be the Savior of the Conservatives overlooks his shocking assessment. It is the same Boris Johnson who promised 350 million per week for the NHS during the Brexit campaign, promised to “ Brexit '' even at the price of a non-deal Brexit, and presided over 30,000 excess deaths in the healthcare homes during the pandemic. And let's not forget Partygate. Even the spectator led with the title: “Are the conservatives crazy enough to bring Boris Johnson back?”. Olivia Barber is a journalist on the left forward The left foot forward does not have the support of large companies or billionaires. We are counting on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you. You can support hard -hitting journalism which is the right to report, provides a forum for the debate among the progressives and covers the stories that other media ignore. Make a donation today. Make a donation today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2025/05/shock-poll-suggests-boris-johnson-is-tories-only-hope-to-beat-reform-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos