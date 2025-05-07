Turkiye thwarts the delivery of viewers trapped 1.3000 heading to Lebanon – Middle East Monitor





Turkish information has entered 1,300 sacred trapped in Lebanon, identical to those used in the country's attack, Turkiyessabahnewspaper reported. According to the report, a few days after the bombing of the Mossad of Teleacverters in Lebanon, 1,300 other crowned were seized at Istanbul airport on the way to Lebanon. According to the report, the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) has received information on the shipment of the teleaftor and began to inspect airports and ports, discovering that the shipment was scheduled for September 27. The reports were part of an expedition introduced to Lebanon via complex roads, involving companies before in several countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Hong Kong and Taiwan, before going through Turkiye. Read: ban on traveling from Liban water elevators in the middle of warming ties The authorities have monitored the sending and prevented it from reaching its final destination, as part of the regional security cooperation to combat the smuggling of suspicious electronic devices. The reports indicate that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had raised the question in a conversation with former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati last December, informing him of the seizure and destruction of teleaists. Israel’s mossad chief David Barnea had previously revealed that the first 500 remote retarder radios had been introduced in Lebanon in the weeks before October 7, 2023. On September 17, Israel exploded viewers used by Hezbollah members and civilians. The next day, he exploded ICOM radios, killing a total of 37 people and seriously injuring 2,931. Barnea said that the tele -revenient operation was a turning point in the war with Lebanon. Read: Turkiye Jams Israel Jets, sends warning signals to try to push the strikes in Syria

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250507-turkiye-thwarts-delivery-of-13000-booby-trapped-pagers-heading-to-lebanon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos