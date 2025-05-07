India strikes-How will Pakistan react? Four key questions





Pakistan claims to have shot down five Indian fighter planes – India has not confirmed this

In a dramatic operation overnight, India said that it has launched missiles and air strikes on nine sites through Pakistan and cashmere administered in Pakistan, targeting what he called militant positions according to “credible intelligence”.

Strikes, only of 25 minutes between 01:05 and 01:30, India (19:35 and 20:00 GMT on Tuesday), sent shock waves in the region, residents woke up with thunderous explosions.

Pakistan said only six sites had been affected and have killed five Indian fighter planes and a drone – an assertion that India has not confirmed.

Islamabad said 26 people had been killed and 46 injured in Indian air strikes and bombing through the control line (LOC) – the de facto border between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the army of India reported that 10 civilians had been killed by Pakistani border of the de facto border.

This strong escalation occurs after the deadly militant attack last month against tourists at Pahalgam to the cashmere administered by the Indians, pushing tensions between nuclear weapons to dangerous new heights. India says that it has clear evidence connecting the terrorists of Pakistan and the actors external to the attack – an affirmation that Pakistan denies categorically. Islamabad also stressed that India has not proposed any evidence in support of its complaint.

Does this attack mark a new escalation?

In 2016, after 19 Indian soldiers were killed in Uri, India launched “surgical strikes” through the loc.

In 2019, the bombing of Pulwama, which left 40 Indian paramilitary deaths, caused deeply air strikes in Balakot – the first action of this type inside Pakistan since 1971 – reprisal raids and an air fight.

Experts say that reprisals from Pahalgam's attack is distinguished by its wider scope, simultaneously targeting the infrastructure of three large militant groups based on Pakistan.

India says that it has struck nine militant targets through the cashmere of Pakistan and Pakistan, deeply striking in key centers in Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to an Indian spokesperson.

The deepest blow, said India, was a headquarters in Jaish-E-Mohammed in Bahawalpur, 100 km inside Pakistan. A letter camp in Muzaffarabad, 30 km from the loc and the capital of Kashmir administered by Pakistan, was linked to recent attacks on the cashmere administered by the Indians, the spokesman said.

Pakistan claims that six locations have been affected, but denies allegations that there were terrorist camps.

Anadolu via Getty Images

Pakistan claims that six sites have been affected, notably in Muzaffarabad, capital of cashmere administered by Pakistan

“What is striking this time is the expansion of the targets of India beyond past models. Previously, strikes like Balakot have focused on the cashmere administered by Pakistan through the control line – a militarized border,” said Srinath Raghavan, a historian based in Delhi, BBC.

“This time, India has reached Punjab of Pakistan, through the international border, targeting terrorist infrastructure, the head office and known places in Bahawalpur and Muridke linked to Lashkar-E-Taiba. Crosshairs of India-and sending a broader message,” he said.

The international border India-Pakistan is the officially recognized border separating the two countries, extending from Gujarat to Jammu.

Ajay Bisaria, a former Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, told the BBC that what India had done was a “Balakot response more intended to establish a deterrence, targeting known terrorist poles, but accompanied by a strong de-escalation message”.

“These strikes were more precise, targeted and more visible than in the past. Therefore, [they are] Less deniable by Pakistan, ”explains Mr. Bisaria.

Indian sources indicate that strikes aimed at “restoring deterrence”.

“The Indian government believes that the deterrent established in 2019 is thinning and must be restored,” said Professor Raghavan.

“This seems to reflect the doctrine of Israel according to which deterrence requires periodic and repeated strikes. But if we assume that the striker only will dissuade terrorism, we risk giving Pakistan each incitement to retaliate – and which can quickly become uncontrollable.”

Could this spiral in a broader conflict?

AFP via Getty Images

Smoke increases after an artillery shell struck the main city of the Jammu region in India on Wednesday

The majority of experts agree that Pakistan reprisals are inevitable – and diplomacy will come into play.

“Pakistan's response is safe.

“Pakistan will receive advice to exercise restraint. But the key will be diplomacy after the Pakistani answer to make sure that the two countries are not climbing quickly on the climbing scale.”

Pakistan experts like Ejaz Hussain, political and military analyst based in Lahore, said that Indian surgical strikes targeting sites such as Muridke and Bahawalpur were “widely planned given the dominant tensions”.

Dr. Hussain believes that retaliation strikes are likely.

“Given the media rhetoric of the Pakistani army and the resolution of the resolution to settle the scores, the action of reprisals, perhaps in the form of surgical strikes across the border, appears probably in the coming days,” he told the BBC.

But Dr. Hussain fears that surgical strikes on both sides can “degenerate into a limited conventional war”.

Christopher Clary of the University of Albany in the United States thinks that the extent of India strikes, “visible damage to key sites”, and the victims have been reported, Pakistan is very likely to retaliate.

“Doing otherwise essentially would give India the authorization to strike Pakistan each time Delhi feels injured and run unlike the commitment of the Pakistani army to retaliate with` Quid Pro quo more '', said Mr. Clary, who studies the policy of South Asia, to the BBC.

“Given the targets indicated by India groups and installations associated with terrorism and activism in India, I think it is likely – but far from being certain – that Pakistan will be limited to attacks on Indian military targets,” he said.

Despite increasing tensions, some experts still have the hope of de -escalation.

“There is decent chances that we escape this crisis with a single cycle of reciprocal intestine strikes and an increased shooting period along the control line,” said Clary.

However, the risk of additional climbing remains high, making it the most dangerous “India-Pakistan” crisis since 2002-and even more perilous than the 2016 and 2019 confrontations, he adds.

Are Pakistani reprisals now inevitable?

AFP via Getty Images

Indian paramilitary staff are custody along a road to Srinagar on Tuesday

Pakistan experts note that despite a lack of war hysteria leading to India strike, the situation could quickly change.

“We have a deeply fractured political society, with the most popular leader in the country behind bars. Imran Khan's imprisonment sparked a strong anti-military public reaction,” said Umer Farooq, Islamabad analyst and former Jane Weekly defense correspondent.

“Today, the Pakistani public is much less eager to support the military compared to 2016 or 2019 – the usual wave of war hysteria is significantly absent. But if public opinion changes in central Punjab where anti -Indian feelings are more common, we could see increased civil pressure on the military to take measures. And the military will retain popularity because of this conflict.”

Dr. Hussain echoes a similar feeling.

“I believe that the current confrontation with India offers an opportunity for the Pakistani army to resume public support, in particular urban middle classes which recently criticized it for perceived political interference,” he said.

“The army's active defense posture is already amplified by the consumer media and social media, certain points of sale saying that six or seven Indian planes have been slaughtered.

“Although these complaints guarantee an independent verification, they are used to strengthen the image of the army among the segments of the public which come together conventionally around national defense stories during external threat.”

Can India and Pakistan go back from the edge?

Nurphoto via Getty Images

Indian security forces are patrolling Uri, Jammu-et-Cachemire

India walks once again a thin line between climbing and restraint.

Shortly after the Attack in Pahalgam, India quickly retaliated by closing the main border crossing, suspending a water sharing treaty, expelling diplomats and interrupting most of the visas for Pakistani nationals. The troops on both sides exchanged small arms shots, and India has prohibited all Pakistani aircraft aircraft, reflecting the previous movement of Pakistan. In response, Pakistan suspended a 1972 peace treaty and took its own reprisal measures.

This reflects the actions of India after the attack on Pulwama 2019, when it quickly revoked the most favorable nation status in Pakistan, imposed heavy prices and suspended commercial and key transport links.

The crisis had intensified when India launched air strikes on Balakot, followed by Pakistani air raids of reprisals and the capture of the Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, increasing tensions more. However, diplomatic channels finally led to a de -escalation, Pakistan releasing the pilot in a goodwill gesture.

“India was willing to give the old -fashioned diplomacy another chance … This has reached a strategic and military objective and Pakistan having claimed a concept of victory for its domestic audience,” said Bisaria last week.

