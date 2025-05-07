May 9 Riots: SC CB Rules Civilians can be tried in military courts – Pakistan





With two dissident judges, the constitutional bench of supreme courts (CB) gave the green light on Wednesday for the civilians involved in the riots of May 9, 2023 to judge before the military courts.

The case concerns the military trials and the subsequent condemnation of civilians for their role in the attacks against the army facilities during the riots which followed the former president Imran Khans arrest on May 9, 2023.

The 5-2 decision came while the CB accepted a set of 38 intra-hacked calls (ICA) displaced by the federal and provincial governments as well as the Shuhada Balutchistan forum, among others, against the widely appreciated decision of October 2023 which declared that the test of civilians accused in the military courts violated the Constitution.

The bench led by Judge Aminuddin Khan and also judges Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali and Shahid Bilal Hassan had examined whether the trial of civilian courses was constitutional or not.

Judge Aminuddin announced the 10 -page short order of the majority decision. The bench also ordered the government to make the necessary modifications of the PAA within 45 days to allow those convicted of the right to appeal their sentence before a high court.

On the other hand, the Mandokhail and Afghan judges dissident of the verdict, rejecting calls in a separate order and respecting the previous decision which declared military trials as no one and non -Avenus.

This October 23, 2023 verdict by a bench of five members led by judge Ijazul Ahsan and including the judges Munib Akhtar, Yayha Afridi, Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ayesha A. Malik had declared the military trials of civilians as unconstitutional by a majority of 4-1.

While the bench unanimously stressed that the cases of the suspects of May 9 will proceed before the criminal courts, the majority decision had canceled article 2 (1) d (i) and 2 (1) (i) (ii) as well as article 59 (4) of Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

In today's pivot verdict, the constitutional bench formed under the 26th amendment restored these sections of the PAA.

Article 2 (1) (d) (i) indicates that people not subject to the PAA become subject to the law if they were accused of having seduced or tried to seduce an army officer with his duty or his allegiance to the government.

Similarly, article 2 (1) (d) (i) affirms that individuals could be judged under the PAA if they have committed an offense in relation to any defense, arsenal, naval, military or aerial or resort, plane or plane or otherwise in relation to the law on official, military or aerial secrets of Pakistan under the official law of 1923.

Article 59 (4) indicates that any person who becomes subject to the PAA will be required to be judged under this law.

The short ordinance declared that by the majority of the five judges, the ICA n ° 5/2023 and other connected calls are authorized and the judgment contested, dated 23.10.2023, [] is put aside.

While judge Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Judge Naeem Akhter Afghan rejected the aforementioned intra-caught calls, he added.

Majority decision

Briefly detailing the reasons, the majority order said: there was in fact no doubt about the suspension of any fundamental law involved in the sphere of influence or the field of article 233 of the Constitution.

Recalling the arguments presented by the Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, the order noted that 39 military facilities, the work / army establishments in various places have been targeted / attacked in the space of four to six hours.

Pacific assembly, association or public demonstration / protest within the limits and history of reasonable restrictions imposed by law is not prohibited, but without violating the law or taking the law in the hands, the decision has stressed.

He noted that the AGP had stressed that due to the reduction of certain PAA sections, no measure can be taken against hardcore criminals and terrorists involved in attacks on army, staff or civilians, or against persons accused of spying or spies of enemy countries.

Quoting the cases of Brig (retired) FB Ali, Shahida Zahir Abbasi and the bar of the Rawalpindi district, the bench noted that the various arrangements were vigorously underlined by the scientist of the appellants to demonstrate that the right to a fair trial was entirely protected under the PAA.

On the right to appeal, the ordinance said that AGP Awan had reiterated that if the CB refers to the case to the government / parliament to modify the law and create a window of an independent right of appeal beyond that already provided under article 133-B of the PAA, it would be considered seriously.

Subsequently, the CB referred the case to the government / Parliament for having envisaged and carried out the amendments / legislation necessary in the PAA and the allied rules within 45 days to provide an independent right of appeal before the high court against the convictions inflicted by the military courts under section 2 (1) d (i) and 2 (1) (d) (i) (ii) (ii) read with section 59 (4) of APA.

He clarified that individual cases / petitions of brief before the high courts contesting the ordinances of the ATC, allowing the transfer of cases / detention of any accused before the military court for judgment, will be decided by these courts of his own merits.

In our opinion, the provisions simply accentuating the right to a fair trial and a regular procedure in any law and its real application and its appropriate implementation during the test are two distinct characteristics and situations, according to the order.

The majority decision has also declared: we, in unison, sensitize the need for legislative changes, which will also comply with the requirements established under the international alliance on civil and political rights (PICPR) to maintain and preserve constitutional and societal standards in the existing legal framework.

The disagreement of minorities does not agree with military trials

In their dissident order, the Mandokhail and Afghan judges put aside the convictions and the sentences granted to civilians by military courts during the riots of May 9, declaring them as without jurisdiction.

The judges observed that the trial of civilians by military courts violated articles 2A, 9 (person security), 10 (guarantees of arrest and detention), 10A (right to a fair trial), 19A (right to information), 25 (equality of citizens) and 227 (1) (provisions relating to Saint-Quran and Sunnah), as well as fundamental advantages.

They determined: the accused in custody must be treated as prisoners of Sousseai. Their affairs are transferred to the courts concerned with competent jurisdiction for the trial. Upon receipt of which, the courts concerned should proceed to their trials and decide the same thing as soon as possible, in accordance with the law.

The judges were of the opinion that the suspects who finished / suffered their sorrows or were acquitted of the accusation by the Martial Court or the appeal forum under the PAA will have the effect of their release under article 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The ordinance stressed that article 2 (1) (d) was not eligible for the exemption from fundamental rights because it relates to people not subject to the PAA (civilian) and therefore cannot be kept within the framework of the PAA.

The martial courts including the executive, apart from the scope of article 175, paragraph 3, of the Constitution, cannot continue civilians, have observed the judges.

Condemnations of military courts

On December 13, 2024, the constitutional bench of the SCS allowed the military courts to pronounce reserved verdicts of 85 civilians who were in detention for their presumed involvement in the riots of May 9.

Subsequently, on December 21, the military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement. A few days later, 60 other civilians received prison conditions for a similar period on this subject.

On January 2, mercy petitions of 19 accused were accepted for humanitarian grounds, while 48 other pleads were treated before the courts of appeal.

The condemnation of civilians by military courts was not only condemned by the PTI, but the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have also raised concerns, affirming that this decision against international laws.

More to follow

