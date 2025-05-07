The plot of conservative deputies to oust Badenoch after the party undergoes a strong defeat of local elections

The members of the Parliament (deputy) of the Conservative Party of UKS will hold meetings this week to discuss how to withdraw their leader, Kemi Badenoch, while panic is developing on the future of the party after the reform of success in local elections.

Two senior deputies confirmed to The Independent that they call meetings with parliamentary colleagues to discuss the escape of the leader of the Conservative Party.

We cannot continue as we are and she (Ms. Badenoch) is simply not up to the task, said one of the deputies.

The moves intervene after the Tories lost 15 tips and 674 seats last week in devastating results that put the future of the party in danger. At the same time, Nigel Farage said that his party had now taken the place of the Conservatives as the main opposition to work because he won 676 seats and the overall control of 10 tips.

A conservative deputy said: these results were in fact worse than the general elections of recent years. We have sort of back.

Kemi Badenochs conservatives underwent a strong defeat last Thursday, losing hundreds of advisers and checking 15 tips

It is understood that a number of preservatives have also contacted Robert Jenrick to defend management only after having failed during his first attempt. Although some of these plots are his supporters, it is said that discussions on future Ms. Badenochs go beyond the usual suspects.

It is said that former Foreign Affairs Secretary Sir James is also positioned for a potential leadership competition as a centrist alternative to Right Jenrick, added the report.

During the weekend, Sir James told GB News that Badenoch knows that she had my full support, but said he could not exclude anything and nothing by considering a potential leadership offer if there was a vacancy.

Badenoch's criticisms in the parliamentary party spoke of their frustration in the face of the lack of strategy to deal with the reform.

In particular, an attempt to obtain its support for an anti-reform attack unit, with the help of former UKIP Farage Allies and the Brexit Party who joined the Tories, fell into the ear of a deaf despite the support of the Brexiteer Sir Bill Cash.

A senior deputy said: I feel like I hit my head against a brick wall trying to find out what is the strategy of taking frage and reform. There was nothing.

Jenrick, the secretary of the Shadow of Justice, posed significantly on X how all the candidates of the Conservative Council of his headquarters in Newark had a day which saw hundreds of conservative advisers to lose their headquarters. He spent the weekend to collect festive funds in different parts of the country.

But a deputy said: if we give Kemi another year, it could be curtains for us. There are no policies, no ideas, no strategy and she has no charisma.

The deputies calculate that once secure seats in East Anglia, Essex, Kent and across the south of England and Shires would fall according to the results of the last weeks. There are also complaints concerning his choice of senior executives, in particular ex-firing like Rachel Maclean and Therese Coffey.

They just don't seem to understand the troubles in which we are, said another deputy.

However, conservative deputies are also concerned about the fact that the updated rules meaning a third of them (currently 41 deputies) are necessary to trigger a vote of trust with letters to the president of the 1922 committee, Bob Blackman.

Although the deputies do not put their names on the record by calling for Ms. Badenoch still, other conservatives have done so.

Jason Smithers, the former conservative chief of Northampothire Council, called for Ms. Badenoch to follow the results, saying: I do not see how a party leader can remain with such terrible results across the country.

Phillip Blond, director of the Respublica reflection group and former advisor to David Cameron, also called Ms. Badenoch. But Badenoch clearly indicated that she intended to go nowhere.

She told the BBCS Laura Kuensberg that the idea that the evolution of leaders can bring success is wrong, arguing that the current situation of its parties will not be repaired after six months. She added: it is not a question of winning elections; It's about repairing our country.

However, the interview with Mrs. Badenochs BBC seems to have made the deputies more anxious. A senior deputy said: she speaks as if we had a lot of time to turn around. We don't do it. It can even be too late. She left a huge space to fill Nigel Farage.

The members of the shadow of the cabinet try to calm the nerves, telling the conservative deputies not to try to move against Ms. Badenoch, arguing that she needed time.

Emmanuel Addeh

Follow us on: