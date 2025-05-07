Politics
Ukrainian drones hit Moscow a few hours before the arrival of the leaders for the Second World War parade
BBC News
Russia and Ukraine exchanged a strike of strikes overnight, less than a day before the start of the ceasefire offered by Russia.
Most Moscow airports have been forced to close in response to strikes, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are due to arrive in the Russian capital for a Warning War Victory parade.
Vladimir Putin called for a three-day ceasefire to coincide with the event from May 8. Kyiv rejected the idea of ”theatrical game”, reiterating his call to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
On Tuesday evening, at least two people were killed in kyiv, officials said, while Volodymyr Zelensky called for “considerably intensified pressure on Russia”.
The fall of debris of destroyed drones sparked fires in apartments and buildings in three of kyiv districts on Tuesday evening, killing a woman and her son in the district of Shevchenkivskyi and injured seven others.
Zelensky said Russia had launched four ballistic missiles and 142 drones in Ukraine overnight. Emergency services have been deployed across the country, especially in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Zytomyr, Kherson and Dnipro regions.
THE The Ukrainian President called for “stronger sanctions” against Russia In a declaration on X, saying that it “must be held responsible for its actions”.
The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said that Russian air defense units had destroyed at least 14 Ukrainian drones. No damage has been reported.
It is the third consecutive night that Ukrainian drone strikes targeted Moscow, and the second consecutive night that city airports were forced to close for several hours.
At least 350 flights have been delayed or canceled in Russia, the AFP news agency reported.
He comes a few hours before a ceasefire offered by Putin last month should start, at 12:00 a.m. local time on May 8 (10:00 p.m. BST on May 7). It is planned to coincide with a massive military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Second World War.
A crowd of world leaders is expected to attend the event on Moscow Red Square, notably the president of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, Biélorusian President Alexander Lukashenko, president of Vietnam with Lam and the president of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduro.
Russia has announced that the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, was one of the 29 leaders who attended it. Brussels has issued a warning to Vucic that attendance affects negotiations for the membership of the EU of Serbia.
Earlier this month, Zelesnky warned that Ukraine could not guarantee anyone who went to Moscow for the parade. “We cannot be held responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation,” said the Ukrainian press agency Interfax.
He called Putin's cease-fire proposal a “manipulation” and a “game” designed to protect the ceremony.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned against the participation of foreign troops, the appellant “unacceptable” and helping Moscow to “whiten his war crimes”.
China sent 102 soldiers – the largest foreign military contingent among the 13 participating countries – to participate.
Xi Jinping will be the guest of honor during the celebrations. The Chinese president praised the “resilient” relationship between Russia and China in an article for the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Wednesday, on the eve of his planned visit.
“The two parties should jointly resist any attempt to interfere and undermine friendship in China-Russia and mutual trust,” he wrote.
The two nations should sign many agreements to strengthen their “limits” partnership during the four -day Jinping visit. China and Russia have come closer since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, signified by the deepening of military and commercial links.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin praised Chinese-Russia relations as a “real example” of cooperation, adding that they were “at their highest point”.
The parade of the victory of May 9 celebrates the 1945 surrender from Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union during the Second World War, remembered “the Great Patriotic War” in Russia.
It is the most important holiday in Russia, and Putin has repeatedly invoked victory to unite Russian society following the invasion of Ukraine, establishing parallels between its offensive and the fight against the Nazis.
kyiv and Europe have rejected Putin's account and the glorification of the role of Russia in the defeat of Nazi Germany.
“These people are not Europe liberators, they are occupants and war criminals,” the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.
Yuriy Savchuk, director of the Ukraine War Museum, told AFP that the First World War and the “War of today” are all “conflicts that we have fought for the right to national existence, for the law of Ukrainians to settle as a people”.
Europe and Ukraine will mark the day of the VE on May 8.
A precedent 30-hour ceasefire on Easter has broken down several timesWith Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of multiple violations.
Russia launched a large -scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and currently controls approximately 20% of the territory of Ukraine, in particular the southern Crimea peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.
