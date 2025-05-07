Ukrainian drones hit Moscow a few hours before the arrival of the leaders for the Second World War parade

Jessica Rawnsley and Victoria Bourne BBC News

EPA Russian troops participate in the rehearsal of a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War

Russia and Ukraine exchanged a strike of strikes overnight, less than a day before the start of the ceasefire offered by Russia. Most Moscow airports have been forced to close in response to strikes, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are due to arrive in the Russian capital for a Warning War Victory parade. Vladimir Putin called for a three-day ceasefire to coincide with the event from May 8. Kyiv rejected the idea of ​​”theatrical game”, reiterating his call to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. On Tuesday evening, at least two people were killed in kyiv, officials said, while Volodymyr Zelensky called for “considerably intensified pressure on Russia”.

The fall of debris of destroyed drones sparked fires in apartments and buildings in three of kyiv districts on Tuesday evening, killing a woman and her son in the district of Shevchenkivskyi and injured seven others. Zelensky said Russia had launched four ballistic missiles and 142 drones in Ukraine overnight. Emergency services have been deployed across the country, especially in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Zytomyr, Kherson and Dnipro regions. THE The Ukrainian President called for “stronger sanctions” against Russia In a declaration on X, saying that it “must be held responsible for its actions”. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said that Russian air defense units had destroyed at least 14 Ukrainian drones. No damage has been reported. It is the third consecutive night that Ukrainian drone strikes targeted Moscow, and the second consecutive night that city airports were forced to close for several hours. At least 350 flights have been delayed or canceled in Russia, the AFP news agency reported. He comes a few hours before a ceasefire offered by Putin last month should start, at 12:00 a.m. local time on May 8 (10:00 p.m. BST on May 7). It is planned to coincide with a massive military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Second World War. A crowd of world leaders is expected to attend the event on Moscow Red Square, notably the president of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, Biélorusian President Alexander Lukashenko, president of Vietnam with Lam and the president of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduro. Russia has announced that the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, was one of the 29 leaders who attended it. Brussels has issued a warning to Vucic that attendance affects negotiations for the membership of the EU of Serbia.

EPA 29 World leaders must attend the Moscow Red Square Place Friday

Earlier this month, Zelesnky warned that Ukraine could not guarantee anyone who went to Moscow for the parade. “We cannot be held responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation,” said the Ukrainian press agency Interfax. He called Putin's cease-fire proposal a “manipulation” and a “game” designed to protect the ceremony. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned against the participation of foreign troops, the appellant “unacceptable” and helping Moscow to “whiten his war crimes”. China sent 102 soldiers – the largest foreign military contingent among the 13 participating countries – to participate. Xi Jinping will be the guest of honor during the celebrations. The Chinese president praised the “resilient” relationship between Russia and China in an article for the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Wednesday, on the eve of his planned visit. “The two parties should jointly resist any attempt to interfere and undermine friendship in China-Russia and mutual trust,” he wrote. The two nations should sign many agreements to strengthen their “limits” partnership during the four -day Jinping visit. China and Russia have come closer since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, signified by the deepening of military and commercial links. On Tuesday, the Kremlin praised Chinese-Russia relations as a “real example” of cooperation, adding that they were “at their highest point”.