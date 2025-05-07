There should not be any reprisals: Ro Khanna's severe message to the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir after Operation Sindoor





The member of the American Congress, Ro Khanna, called the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir not to go for reprisals following the Indian operation Sindoor who destroyed the Pakistani terrorist camps in the early hours of May 7.

Calling on a dictator, Khanna said that there should be an end to tensions between India and Pakistan who had been preparing since the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.

I would first like to clearly indicate to Asim Munnir that there should not be reprisals on each side. This should be the end, he said in a television interview with CNN.

He also noted that the United States offers a lot of leverage in Pakistan.

We have a lot of lever with Pakistan. We grant IMF loans to Pakistan. They depend on this, said the American leader of Indian origin.

No honest voice in Pakistan

By making fun of the chief of staff of the Pakistani army Asim Munnir, Ro Khanna said that he was a dictator who had put the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in prison, who left the country without honest voice.

We must also understand that ASIM MUNNIR is a dictator who has not had legitimate elections, who put Imran Khan in prison. There is no honest voice right now in Pakistan, because it is a dictatorship. We should ask for elections, fair elections, after de-escalation, he said.

Khanna said that Mnir should release Imran Khan and stop any reprisals.

We should tell Asim Mnir that he needs to release Imran Khan, to stop reprisals, then to have a fair election, because there was a rigged election there. They imprisoned Imran Khan, and it is not a voice for the Pakistani people, he said.

However, the politician also had a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exhoring him not to retain the Industry Water Treaty and to stop the water flow in Pakistan.

We must also clearly tell Prime Minister Modi, in my opinion, that he should not cut the water. It was part of the Shimla agreements. You cannot deprive a population of water, he said.

Stressing the need for de-escalation, Khanna also said that he hoped that Donald Trump had people who understood the region of India-Pakistan.

But the important thing now is de -escalation. I hope that President Trump has people who understand the region. The only reason I say that, he said they have been fighting for centuries, historically, they have not existed for a century, he said.

Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday, at a press conference in New Delhi, the commander of the Vyomika Singh wing said that Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to do justice to the victims of the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and their families. Nine terrorist camps have been successfully targeted and destroyed … The locations were thus selected to avoid damaging civil infrastructure and loss of all civil life.

Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said Pahalgam’s attack was motivated by the objective of undermining the return of normality to Jammu-et-Cachemire.

The attack on Pahalgam was marked with an extreme barbarism, with the victims mainly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family … family members were deliberately traumatized by the way of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take up the message. The attack was clearly motivated by the objective of undermining the normality of return to cashmere, he said.

