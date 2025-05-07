



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Indian armed forces on Wednesday for having made targeted strikes in terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, PTI reported, citing sources. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Union's cabinet, a few hours after the launch of the “Sindoor operation” to destroy terrorist targets in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan.Shortly after the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, informed the cabinet of Operation Sindoor, the entire cabinet welcomed the Prime Minister's action and management with offices.Prime Minister Modi is also learned to have declared that his government would have no tolerance to terrorism. The Prime Minister also met the Minister of Defense separately and the NSA Ajit Doval and took stock of the evolving situation, sources said. Survey Do you support the Indian government's decision to carry out targeted strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan? Retracting against Pahalgam's terrorist attack, the armed forces were made early Wednesday missile strikes On nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, including the Bastion of Jaish-E-Mohammad from Bahawalpur and Lashkar-E-Taiba in Muridke.The Prime Minister had previously given operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the objectives, the manner and calendar of the action against terrorism following the attack by Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed.The details of Operation Sindoor were shared at the media conference addressed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Vikram Misri, the commander of the Vyomika Singh wing and the Sophiya Qureshi pass.While addressing the media, the commander of the Vyomika Singh wing who informed the media with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and the Col Sofiya Qureshi declared that the Sindoor operation had been launched to do justice to the victims of the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and their families.The Vyomika Singh wing commander informed that a total of nine terrorist sites had been targeted and successfully destroyed. She said the locations had been selected so that there is no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.“The Sindoor operation was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to do justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps have been targeted and successfully destroyed … The premises were selected to avoid damage to civil infrastructure and the loss of all civil life,” said the commander Vyomika Singh.Meanwhile, during the press briefing, the Sofiya Qureshi pass presented the terrorist camp destruction videos, including Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, the authors of Mumbai 2008 attacks received training.In addition to Muridke, the Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot were targeted during the strikes made by the Indian army, informed Colu Qureshi.The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Pahalgam's attack was brought about by the objective of undermining the return of normality to Jammu-et-Cachemire.“The attack on Pahalgam was marked with an extreme barbarism, the victims mainly killed with heads at close range and in front of their family … The family members were deliberately traumatized by the way of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should resume the message. The attack was clearly led by the objective of the reduction of normality of return to the Kashmir,” he said.

