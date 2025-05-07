Ptis Merchalels on Pak-India tensions





The PTI, as expected, but also unfortunately, has shown that it continues to enhance its founder above all, in particular the national interest, in particular when the nation has faced a hostile situation created by its main adversary since the country's independence in 1947.

While the leaders of PTI publicly said that their party would still hold on with the military if there is a threat of a foreign hostile and if the well-being of Pakistan is threatened. Unfortunately, however, their actions have, on the whole, been completely contrary.

Just a superficial glance at the titles of the news in the last ten days will confirm it. The obsession with the management of the PTI, in general, was with the founder of the party and with calls for his immediate release. The party has, more or less, used the current situation with the tensions between India and Pakistan to a peak to put pressure for a case that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan be released.

Of course, reasoning behind it is their belief, as is the belief of most supporters of the PTI, that if someone can unite the nation against belligerent Indians, it is the great Khan. Of course, the leaders of the PTI, as well as its Hardcore supporters, seem to be conveniently ignoring the fundamental reality and it is that the nation is already united against India at the moment, and it is clearly obvious in the way people behave on the media in general and on social and digital media in particular.

The conduct of the PTI in recent days has also shown that it places the release of its founder above all, even when the country faces a possible existential crisis

Of course, there is a segment of the population waiting with a breath for the government of Pakistan to make a misstep, or will do something that will damage its position in the eyes of the world, or perhaps even for the Indian military misadventure, because in this segment of the population, nothing would be softer than for the Pakistani army to be bonded. And we all know who these people are and why they would like such a result.

By moving on to something else, the conduct of the PTI in recent days has also shown that it places the release of its founder above all, even when the country faces a possible existential crisis. If not, why would he choose not to attend the Multipartite Briefing organized by the federal government and the ISPR recently? There can be no other reason for that other than playing a small policy and placing the party leader over the national interest.

Of course, the fact that Imran Khan's party did not attend such a crucial briefing was exploited by the Indian media and the Indians on social media as a sign of a lack of unity, even at such a crucial moment. This is therefore used to attack Pakistan soldiers as not having the confidence of all Pakistanis, even in the face of an existential threat from a perpetually hostile neighbor.

In the United States, the participation of the PTI secretary general in the Harvard Pakistan conference in the United States was added to the participation of the PTI Secretary General, where the forum was used to criticize Pakistan and its soldiers and their policies strongly. Again, the time of that would seem the most embarrassing in Pakistan and his sympathizers. However, as mentioned above, the PTI places its founder above all, and this is precisely what happened at this conference, and the sessions where it took place was recorded and published on Twitter / X by spokesperson for the living party currently in the self-imposed exile in the United States and elsewhere.

Overall, this reflects a very bad judgment on the part of the PTI and shows that he cannot expect to place the supreme national interest and to think in the long term, or to act in a mature and judicious way. And this in turn would strengthen the perception of certain districts that it may be preferable that it is no longer in power in the country.

