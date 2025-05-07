Trkiye renewable energy investments stimulate growth and independence: Erdogan

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the growing importance of energy security, describing it as a vital problem for each nation.

Speaking during the opening ceremony for renewable energy investments in 2024 was held at the Congress and the Bessepe Culture Center, Erdogan said: “Energy security has become a question of survival for each state”. The ceremony marked the inauguration of several renewable energy projects through Trkiye, emphasizing the growing commitment of nations towards sustainable energy.

Erdogan stressed that energy security and energy diplomacy were no longer just technical problems but were directly linked to national security. “Access to energy resources and efforts to ensure that energy security has become crucial as the nations intensify competition for these resources,” he noted.

The president also highlighted global tensions, connecting growing geopolitical conflicts in regions such as Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America to the global energy race.

Ankara, Turkiye-May 07: (—- Editorial use only-Compulsory credit-Turkish Presidency / Murat Kula / Handout-No marketing without advertising campaigns-distributed as customer service —) The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the mass opening ceremony of renewable energy investments for the 2024 Mayphhe 07, 2025. (Tur Presidency / Murat Kula – Anadolu agency)

The progress of the renewable energies of Trkiye

Erdogan highlighted the significant progress of Trkiye in the renewable energies sector, in particular solar and wind energy.

He shared that Trkiye is now the fifth largest producer of renewable energy in Europe and ranks 11th in the world. “Our renewable energy capacity installed has reached 118,185 megawatts (MW), with 60% of renewable sources,” said Erdogan.

The country has made significant progress, especially in solar energy, which had no capacity installed in 2005 but which now has more than 21,000 MW.

The president also stressed that Trkiye aims to continue to extend its renewable energy infrastructure. By 2035, Trkiye plans to increase its solar and wind capacity installed at 120,000 MW, supported by an investment of $ 80 billion. Erdogan also shared plans to develop 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

Ankara, Turkiye-May 07: (—- Editorial use only-Compulsory credit-Turkish Presidency / Murat Kula / Handout-No marketing without advertising campaigns-distributed as customer service —) The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the mass opening ceremony of renewable energy investments for the 2024 Mayphhe 07, 2025. (Tur Presidency / Murat Kula – Anadolu agency)

Reduce bureaucratic obstacles for renewable projects

Erdogan has recognized the challenges encountered by investors in the renewable energy sector, including long approval processes. “We want to reduce the authorization process from 48 months to 18 months for wind and solar projects,” he said, adding that the government has already finished preparations to simplify these processes. “We will soon present these regulations in Parliament for approval,” confirmed Erdogan.

He also reiterated Trkiye's commitment to increase local production in the renewable energies sector. “In 2014, there were only 27 manufacturers in the sector; today we have 500. This created jobs for 50,000 people,” said Erdogan.

He underlined the success of the country in the realization of high location rates in solar and wind equipment, solar components reaching a location rate of 75% and wind turbines reaching more than 70%.

Ankara, Turkiye-May 07: (—- Editorial use only-Compulsory credit-Turkish Presidency / Murat Kula / Handout-No marketing without advertising campaigns-distributed as customer service —) The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the mass opening ceremony of renewable energy investments for the 2024 Mayphhe 07, 2025. (Tur Presidency / Murat Kula – Anadolu agency)

Trkiye's commitment in the green future

Erdogan reiterated the importance of renewable energies to achieve the objective of Net-Zéro Trkiyes 2053 emission. He said that the green energy infrastructure, including solar, wind and geothermal projects, plays a crucial role in the future energy strategy of Trkiyes. “We are determined to increase our renewable energy capacity to meet growing demand and reduce dependence on imports,” he said.

The president stressed that energy independence is the key to the economic growth of Trkiye. “We aim to reduce our dependence on imported energy sources, which currently represent 70% of our energy supply,” said Erdogan. “Our ultimate goal is to make Trkiye a net exporter of energy resources and technology.”

Erdogan also shared that in 2024 only, Trkiye inaugurated 6,182 electricity production factories in 81 provinces, with an installed capacity of 6,818 megawatts. “The total investment value of these projects is around 5 billion dollars, and 98% of them are renewable energy factories,” he said, noting that solar energy projects represent most.

The president concluded his speech by urging continuous progress in renewable energies, despite the challenges. “We will continue to work day and night to multiply the energy resources of Trkiyes,” said Erdogan, calling those who seek to distract the energy progression of Trkiye. “While some are trying to waste our energy with false and unnecessary debates, we focus on building the Trkiye of the future with clean energy investments,” he added.