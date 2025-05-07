



Ankara The Türkiye's “strategic products” production and cultivation area is increasing, following the statements and efforts by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by the Ministry of Agriculture. The production of cannabis and other processes for its use in pharmaceutical products began under the supervision of the Turkish grain card. The production of Türkiye cannabis seeds climbed approximately 70% in annual sliding in 2024, reaching 556 tonnes, according to data from the Turkstat Statistical Bureau, compiled by Anadolu. The production of cannabis seeds in the country was 273 tonnes in 2020. While the production of cannabis seeds has taken a fluctuating course over the years, it has totaled 1,335 tonnes in the past five years. The production of hemp fibers, in cannabis, was 9 tonnes in 2020, 21 tonnes in 2021, 31 tonnes in 2022 and 359 tonnes in 2023. The production of hemp fibers in the country jumped 238.7% on an annual basis at 1,216 tonnes in 2024. The hemp fiber culture area increased from 101,000 square meters (1.08 square feet) in 2020 to 8,845,000 square meters in 2024. The cannabis seed culture area in the country increased from 4,252,000 square meters in 2020 to 7,206,000 square meters last year. A cannabis project is underway by the General Directorate of Research and Agricultural Policy (TAGEM), universities and the Turkish private sector to produce polymer composite materials with thermoducted and thermoplastic matrices, using linen (flax), hemp and nettle fibers as strengthening in irrigation systems and drainage materials. Another project in collaboration with Tagem, the Scientific and Technological Research Institution (Tubitak) and the Ondokuz Mayis University in the northeast province of Samsun, was launched to develop two new cannabis species with low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), new “Narli” and “Vezir” studies via a new study. The Turkish private sector is also working to produce products with more hemp, especially in the textile and automotive sectors. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/economy/turkiye-s-strategic-product-cannabis-production-cultivation-area-on-rise/3560096 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

