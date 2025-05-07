Politics
Modi speaks of space on operation Sindoor Day, reveals a space between India, Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Wednesday, just hours after the realization of India His biggest anti-terrorist strike in Pakistan, Highlight the aspiration of India for “collective progress” and exhibit the Gulf which is between the two neighbors. Here, the PM is jumping the problem that has transmitted what a thousand words would not have.
Prime Minister Modi had to be in the war room while the Indian forces have made deep strikes in the Pakistani territory and still receiving minute minute updates on the impact and global reactions. But while he was addressed to the meeting of space technologies, he was calm and balanced, speaking of the science and ambitions of India.
There was absolutely no index of the great military decision of India a few hours earlier and the confrontation of which Pakistan had been threatened by Pakistan.
He also showed that India was more than capable of dealing with disturbances in the backyard while targeting the stars.
Modi said that the Spatial route of India aims to “reach higher together” rather than competing with others, even if it highlighted the many stages that India had reached the last border.
It was addressed to the World Conference on Space Exploration (Glex) 2025 via videoconference.
A few hours earlier, India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (POK) in its greatest anti -stroke – Operation Sindoor.
Wednesday's strike was in retaliation Terrorists killed 26 people in the Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22. It was the greatest civil victim of a terrorist attack since the Mumbai 26/11 attacks in 2008. Other than the toll, which made the attack on Pahalgam particularly barbaric, the tourists were drawn from the range at close range in front of their family members.
It was the first time since the 1971 war that India has targeted sites in the Punjab province of Pakistan. This, and the geographic spread of the Sindoor operation and the number of terrorists make it unique.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the anti-terrorist strikes were “an act of war”, And his government described the strikes as “reckless action” which brought the two nuclear nations closer “closer to a major conflict”.
In the midst of threats of a major escalation, Prime Minister Modi appeared imperturbable, even if he underlined how India shared “a common objective of exploring space for the good of humanity”. His composure showed a leader who was in control and effective in multitasking.
It was the emphasis on the secular mantra of Bharatvarsha – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” where the world is a family.
Living this mantra, India has launched satellites for the South Asian nations. He is now preparing to offer a satellite mission of the G20 focused on the environment and climate observation in the world.
India has progressed and has tried to help other countries, with drugs and vaccines during the cocovated epidemic or precipitated aid after natural calamities. Pakistan, on the other hand, has traveled the path of terrorism and was on the list of fats as terrorists.
While India is ahead of a world economy, Pakistan depends on loans because its economy is in tatters.
Prime Minister Modi told India's spatial achievements, such as Chandrayaan's missions, and his ambitions, such as the Human Spaceflight Mission and the Bharatiya Antariksh station. He also underlined the NASA-Isro collaboration.
With his sense of state, Prime Minister Modi could have skipped any reference to the ignoble Pahalgam attacks or to the Sindoor operation, but speaking of space technology by such a crucial day, he exposed the gap of the lightyars between India and Pakistan. The space between the two is visible to the naked eye and does not need a high power telescope.
