The government is more interested in protecting theirs than to obtain justice for the victims of grooming gangs, have suggested the Conservatives.
In a stormy exchange of the municipalities, the Minister of Shadow Equalities Mims Davies repeated calls for a national public inquiry into the sexual exploitation of children.
The Minister of the Home Office Jess Phillips retaliated, saying: I will absolutely protect mine in this area, and mine are women.
The question made the headlines in January after the owner of the billionaire X Elon Musk criticized the Prime Minister and Ms. Phillips on the treatment of children's grooming scandals.
The government has reversed calls for a national approach in favor of locally directed investigations, saying that it is focused on the implementation of Professor Alexis Jays' recommendations independent investigation on children's sexual abuse (IICSA).
A rapid national audit, led by Baroness Casey, examining the extent of gangs of grooming across the country, is also underway.
During the questions of women and equality, Ms. Davies said: despite many good women on the frontbanc, I must ask, this government is simply more interested in protecting theirs, rather than remaining faithful to their promise of manifesto, who says that we will use all the tools to target the authors?
However, the Labor party turns its back, you can hear it, once again with the leader of this house (Lucy Powell) calling it dog whistling policy on national radio.
So why won't this minister and his frontbench undertake to deliver a national national public inquiry and finally, finally, put the victims first?
Ms. Phillips, who is responsible for the safeguard, replied: I will absolutely protect mine in this area, and mine are the women of our country who, for 14 years, have made no effort.
And people say terrible things, and the head of the room was right to apologize.
I wonder how many people on the opposite bench asked the former Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) for apologizing for saying that the exact girls he spoke of, that their life and examining them, in an investigation that had already occurred, which was statutory, put money in the walls.
Where was indignation?
Speaking on the BBCS on Sunday with the Laura Kuensberg program, the Secretary of Health, Wes Street, said that his colleague Lucy Powell had been mortified after making comments that seemed to describe the grooming gangs like a dog whistle.
Friday, the leader of the House of Commons was on the BBC Radio 4S.
Responding to the reform of the British member Tim Montgomerie, Ms. Powell replied: Oh, we want to explode this little trumpet now, right? Allows you to whistle this dog, okay?
In the municipalities, the conservative deputy Bob Blackman also called for a national investigation, saying that the council staff, the advisers, the social workers and perhaps the police were accomplices, or at least their eyes on their eyes.
He added: given these circumstances, local surveys will not be good enough. So, will it now call a national survey on a national level, led by judgments, witnesses required to testify under oath, so that people who have been the subject of mind could really be translated into justice?
Ms. Phillips, in her response, said: national statutory surveys really do not send anyone in prison, just to be clear on this subject.
