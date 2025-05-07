



On May 7, 2025, Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, embarked on an important trip to Moscow. This visit marks his participation in the celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, a pivotal moment in Russian history. According to the Xinhua state news agency, XI left Beijing on a special plane, stressing the importance of this state visit. XI's trip takes place at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling the strengthening of links between China and Russia. The XI is accompanied by several senior officials, notably Cai Qi, member of the Politburo Permanent Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and head of the CPC Central Committee General, and Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. These leaders should engage in discussions that extend beyond ceremonial participation. In the Kremlin, officials wish to use this visit to discuss strategic cooperation and approach current problems on the international agenda. This is particularly relevant because the two nations have sailed on complex geopolitical landscapes, and Reunion offers the possibility of consolidating their partnership. The Kremlin provides that discussions will cover various subjects, including economic collaboration and security problems, while the two countries seek to improve their influence on the world scene. The arrival of XI in Moscow coincides with the presence of other international leaders. In particular, the presidents of Mongolia, Venezuela and Cuba also arrived in the Russian capital, stressing the importance of the event on the world scene. This gathering of leaders is not just a commemoration; It represents a concerted effort of Russia to present its alliances and strengthen its diplomatic relations. The celebrations of the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War should peak in a large parade on May 9, 2025. It is planned that the leaders of 29 countries will witness this important occasion. The event is not only a tribute to the sacrifices made during the war, but also a demonstration of the current geopolitical alliances which shape the world today. As part of the festivities, a reception will be held in the Palais du Grand Kremlin on May 9, honoring the heads of foreign delegations and distinguished guests. Dmitry Peskov, President Putin's press secretary, confirmed that more than 15 bilateral meetings will occur during XI's visit, further stressing the diplomatic importance of this event. China and Russia should also resume negotiations on the power of the Siberia-2 gas pipeline, a critical project for the two nations which aims to improve energy security and economic cooperation. This initiative reflects the growing interdependence between the two countries, which have increasingly aligned their interests in recent years. In summary, Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow serves not only to commemorate a historic victory, but also represents a strategic decision in continuous collaboration between China and Russia. While the world looks at, the results of this visit could have large -scale implications for international relations, especially in the context of the increase in tensions and changing alliances. The 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War is more than a simple historical reflection; It is a platform for nations to realign and strengthen their commitments to each other. With Xi Jinping at the forefront, the event is about to be a central moment in the formation of the future of Sino-Russian relations.

