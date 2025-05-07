



It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave India's military response to Pakistan -based terrorist groups and cashmere occupied by Pakistan a name that captured sorrow and nations resolution: Operation Sindoor, reported the PTI news agency, citing official sources on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first world summit or world entertainment waves in Mumbai. The choice of name was deliberate and deeply emotional. The terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, which cost the lives of 26 people, mainly male tourists, left a trace of sorrow. Wives, always carrying Sindoor, the symbol of marriage was seen crying, their life broke in an instant. This image affected an agreement across the country. The names of the operations, Sindoor, has become a tribute to their loving lost, to torn families and the pain that required justice. Sources have told HT that the name of the Sindoor operation is a reference to the red vermilion that many Hindu women wear in their hair to signify their married status. On April 22, a heartbreaking image of a Hindu woman, sitting in shock next to her husband's body, spread widespread on social networks, symbolizing the tragic terrorist attack in the pahalgam of Jammu and cashmere which took the lives of 26 people. The woman, Himanshi Narwal, had been married to the 26 -year -old naval officer Vinay Narwal for less than a week. The couple, during their honeymoon, saw their celebration turn into an unspeakable tragedy when Vinay was shot down because of their religion. Sources have added that the name Sindoor operation serves to humanize it with the victims and survivors of the Pahalgame massacre, ensuring that their sacrifices are recalled. After the attack, the Indian army went to X and published, #pahalgamterroratack Justice is signified. I have Hind! The Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan on Wednesday Wednesday Wednesday, including the bastion of Jaish-E-Mohammad from Bahawalpur and Lashkar-E-Taiba in Muridke. The military strikes were carried out under the “Sindoor operation” two weeks after the attack by Pahalgam which killed 26 civilians.

