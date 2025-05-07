



Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a high-level visit which underlines the deepening of links in China-Russia and the two nations shared the vision of the global dynamic of global power. The visit from 7 to 10 May from May 7 to 10 intervenes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and coincides with Russia on May 9 of victory day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of the Nazi Germanys beat a cornerstone of Russian national pride known under the name of Great Patriotic War. The Chinese chief will join counterparts of 20 nations, including Brazil, Vietnam and Venezuela, during the Grand Military Parade on Squarelle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited but refused due to internal security problems following a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, India. Beyond the ceremonial, XI and Putin should organize intensive talks on the regional and global urgent problems of the war in Ukraine in economic cooperation in the middle of the increasing pressure of the West. The Kremlin has confirmed that the two leaders will sign a series of bilateral agreements covering government and departmental cooperation. This visit reflects the strategic partnership between our countries in a new era, said a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. It will deepen the political mutual trust, will strengthen cooperation between sectors and inject stability into an uncertain world. XI and Poutines Personal Report date back to 2013 when they started to build not only political and military synergy, but also a shared vision to counterbalance the world domination of the United States and the EU. Since then, China has become the largest importer of Russian oil and gas, while maintaining a diplomatic ambiguity on the Russian war in Ukraine. Their Moscow meeting will feature what managers describe as a strategic communication a term responsible for geopolitical intention. China and Russia aim to strengthen coordination within the United Nations, BRICS and the Shanghai cooperation organization, while bringing together world South to oppose what they call unilateralism and intimidation. XIS Trip also comes in the midst of an intensive trade war. US President Donald Trump recently slapped an astonishing rate of 145% on Chinese imports which, according to the White House, say 245% in certain cases triggering a reprisal of 125% of Beijing. The talks to relieve the price are expected soon.

