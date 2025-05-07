



President Trump took shots at the presidential center of former President Barack Obama in Chicago while meeting the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, calling “a disaster” and blaming construction workers “Woke”.

Most of the oval office meeting focused on prices and relations between Canada and the United States, with Carney, insistently saying to Mr. Trump that Canada was “not for sale” and “will not be for sale, never”, while Mr. Trump called the border between the United States and “artificial” Canada and again raised the idea of ​​Canada joining the United States

But in part through the meeting, the president divided to talk about the presidential library of Obama, which is built in the Jackson park in Chicago. In his comments, he ridiculed the project and blamed “Dei” and “woke up” because it was “disaster”.

“I mean, look at, President Obama – and if he wanted help, I will give him help because I build in time and on the budget – he builds his presidential library in Chicago. This is a disaster,” Trump said. “And he said something to the effect:” I only want dei, I only want to wake up. “He wants people to be woken up to build it.

According to the updates published on the website of the Obama Foundation, the work continued to close the outside construction and the installation of the glass finish and granite, and interior windows Install the museum levels. The Foundation said that the insulation has also been installed in several other buildings in the complex.

However, Trump said the center was “millions of dollars, like many, many – I really mean millions of dollars compared to the budget”, and said that the problems were because near. Obama “wanted to be very politically correct and he did not use good construction workers, hard, hard and bad that I love.”

“He wanted people who, as, never did it before and he has a disaster in his hands,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Obama Foundation said that the president's comments were not founded in fact and said they thought he was referring “to a relatively current dispute between two subcontractors on the work that has already been completed.”

“All those who see the presidential center of Obama are breathtaking by its beauty, its scale and the way it will be an economic engine for Chicago and a headlight of hope for the world,” the foundation said in a press release. “We are impatient to welcome all visitors to the 19.3 acres campus next spring, to discover a presidential center which not only honors the inheritance of the Obamas, but also raises the next generation of leaders.”

The Center's website boasts their use of the Union Labour to build the Center, which is funded by private and does not use taxpayers' dollars. The construction was in progress throughout the often winter of Chicago, and the foundation continues to expect the presidential center of Obama to the public in 2026.

The presidential center of Obama is a large complex on the south side of the city which includes a vegetable vegetable vegetable garden, athletics and events, an museum, an auditorium, an branch of the Chicago public library and more.

