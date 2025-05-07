Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow as a guest of honor of Poutines before the military parade of the Victory Day – Kion546

By Simone McCarthy, cnn

Hong Kong (CNN) – While Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for his military parade on May 9 of May 9, he was clear which was clear at the top of his guest list: Xi Jinping.

THE Chinese chief Arrival Wednesday in Moscow on Wednesday for a four -day state visit, reported the Russian news agency Ria Novosti. XU will deepen mutual trust with Putin, according to Beijing, and will attend activities commemorating 80 years since the victory of the Allied forces over the Second World War over Nazi Germany.

The attendance of XIS marks a strong demonstration of the unity between the two autocrats and their nations at a time when the American president Donald Trumps America First diplomacy has shaken the world alliances and reshaped relations between Washington and the two powers. In remarks last month, Putin described Xi as his Main guest.

An article credited to Xi published in the Russian state media before the trip said that the two countries had to resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power policy and resist any attempt to interfere or undermine their friendship.

The strong camaraderie between our two nations, forged in blood and sacrifice, constantly increases, it is an eternal print nourishing our eternal friendship, said that the article cited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, referring to their allegiance during the Second World War.

The president of the Bresils, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, President of Vietnam at the LAM and the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko are among the other leaders who are expected to attend the celebrations. Contingents of the guard of honor of the Chinese peoples' liberation army will also be Join the parade, which takes place in the shadow of the assault of Poutines on Ukraine.

To commemorate the event, Putin proposed a three-day ceasefire With Kyiv, a decision that some analysts say were motivated by the desire to show that the Russian soldiers could uninterrupted before foreign dignitaries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the proposal, the appellant theatrical performance And reiterated his support for an American previous proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Earlier this month, Zelensky warned dignitaries going to the event that kyiv cannot be responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation, in the middle of the current conflict that the Kremlin later declared a threat.

Ukraine has launched several drone attacks against Moscow during the war, especially in recent days Temporary airport closures in the capital for several hours. His biggest attack on the Russian capital in March killed three people.

Ukraine affirms that its attacks aim to destroy the key to the infrastructure of mosque war efforts and are in response to the continuous assault of Russia on Ukrainian territory, including residential areas and energy infrastructure.

Russia on May 9 of the Victory Day is one of the largest celebrations in the country and marks the 1945 Nazi Germans to the Soviet Union, a day which has become more and more important under Putin, which claimed that its war in Ukraine is a denazification. Previous years have seen a Reduced supply of military equipment As Russian tanks are rather mobilized on the front lines of the wars.

Europe celebrates its day, marking the German surrender on all fronts, one day before.

Changing landscape

The visit is the third time in Russia since Putin launched her war over three years ago, but a lot has changed since her last visit a little more than six months ago.

China and the United States are now locked in a Trade war climb This threatens a major impact on both economies, and Beijing is in need to strengthen his friendships and commercial partnerships with other nations, including Russia. Senior officials in the United States and China are Get into Switzerland Later this week later, in what could start a long process of commercial talks to end the friction.

Moscow, meanwhile, found a America much more sympathetic under Trump in relation to his predecessor, but is now with caution Recently warming cracings Between Washington and kyiv, the American president seems to lose patience with Putin in his push for the end of the conflict.

Now there are more incentives between China and Russia to present a solid image of their alignment, said Yun Sun, Chinese program director at the Think Tank Stimson Center, based in Washington.

Given that the turbulence created by Washingtons in the world, China and Russia will indicate that there is still stability and credibility in international affairs and the downside is already underway. They will rally and call for more support for us unilateralism and hegemonism, publicly and openly, she said.

For Moscow and Beijing, an event celebrating the end of the Second World War which saw the formation of the international system led by the United Nations created the ideal backdrop to play such rhetoric at a time when the United States has left UN bodies and shaken longtime alliances in Europe.

A article Published by the press agency of the State of Chinas, Xinhua Sunday, said that Xi and Putin would direct the correct orientation of global governance, clearly opposing unilateralism and intimidation, and would work together to promote an equal and ordered world with multipolarity and inclusive economic globalization.

During their meeting on Thursday, the two leaders will discuss Ukraine, relations with the United States and the power of the Siberia-2 gas pipeline a proposed natural gas line from western Russia in northern China that Moscow has long sought to push the drawing board-according to the Kremlin helps Yury Ushakov.

XI and Putin, known for having shown their close relations, have increased the economic and security ties of their country in recent years. They also worked together to translate as manager Alternative leaders in the United StatesEven if Russia was doing war in Ukraine and Beijing increases its assault in the Southern China Sea and to Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing declares its own.

The relations of the countries have not been accelerated only by the Russian war, as Beijing has become a key rescue buoy For Moscow, despite the neutrality of neutrality in the conflict.

China and Russia reached record bilateral trade last year while Moscow runs out of sanctions was increasingly turned to China as an export market and a source of products. Western governments have said that China's double use products such as micropuaces and machine parts supported the industrial defense base in mosques, losing Beijing's good will in Europe. China defends its normal trade with Russia.

Standing together

During this visit, observers say that XI will seek to ensure continuous access to China for natural resources and to the market, because the country now faces 145% of prices on most exports to the United States and launched its own rates of high reprisals in a rooted trade war.

Given the current policies of American administrations towards China, China really needs Russia in many aspects in terms of trade in trade, in terms of energy resources, said Tams Matura, a principal researcher of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

But these same trade tensions and these same interrogations of American economic and strategic ties with Europe also created a potential opening for China to repair relations with Europe, say that analysts say that something XI is likely to be aware when it sails in its diplomacy in the days to come.

Many European observers will examine and listen to Xi Jinpings' speech in Moscow will he speak, in a significant way, of peace in Ukraine? Will China change its fundamental approach to supporting Russia and its war efforts against Ukraine, which would facilitate its relationship with Europe? Said Matura.

Similar questions have been raised in recent months to find out if a changing American position could bring Moscow from Washington closer to Beijing.

Trump in recent months has changed traditional American policy towards Russia, Kremlin rhetoric About the war in Ukraine and apparently open to concessions in the favor of Moscow, while it aims to finish in the rooted conflict.

But there are signs of impatience in the Trump administration with Poutines in the process of the assault against Ukraine despite the 30-day cease-fire proposal supported by Ukraine. And Washington and Kyivs signing last week from a Natural resources agreement is widely considered to strengthen the position of the Ukraines with Washington.

Be that as it may, observers close to governments XI and Poutines say that there is little incentive to throw away what was a carefully designed relationship with deep ideological and economic advantages.

This is the main view of Beijing. Russia is jointly with China on the support of the international order, according to Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs of the University Renmin in the Chinese capital.

Russia is wary of the United States and the fundamental hostile attitude towards Russia in the United States and in general of the West cannot be changed (by Trump), Wang said.

Instead, analysts say that XI and Poutines meetings in the coming days are likely to send another message: China and Russia remain as aligned as ever.

CNNS Darya Tarasova contributed the reports.

The-CNN-FIL

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.