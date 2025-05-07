PTI workers, police compete outside Adiala prison





Police staff are held outside the entrance to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi on January 30, 2024. AFP

Rawalpindi: Several PTI workers were placed on Tuesday and released later after a fight with police near Adiala prison.

Police set up checkpoints on the road to prison early in the morning. Senator of PTI Ali Zafar, Naeem Haider Panjotha Advocate, the former First Lady Bushra Bibis, Mubashira Sheikh, and his sister-in-law Mehr-Un-Nisa tried to visit the prison but were arrested at the Gorakhpur police check. The Imran Khans sisters Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan, Uzma Khanum, the cousin Qasim Khan, Salman Safdar and the spokesperson for the founders of the Niazullah Khan Niazi party were also arrested at the same control point.

Angry against obstruction, PTI workers blocked the Adiala road and started singing slogans. When they tried to accumulate the prison from the checkpoint, a confrontation occurred with the police.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza tried to walk towards the prison with workers, leading to another altercation with the police. PTI workers tried to unravel the police cord but were arrested and an additional force was called. Aleema Khan and other family members were also faced with the jostling during the dead end.

In the meantime, the secretary general of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, arrived at the point of control. While police and PTI workers were locked in a fight, Aleema Khan accompanied by other leaders and a few workers managed to go to prison. The chief whip of the PTI Aamir Dogar accused the police of having attacked him.

Addressing the media, he said that the police had torn his clothes and did it. He called it the most of police brutality and hooliganism, adding that I am a member of the National Assembly, look at what is happening. Our only fault is that they are embarrassed by our presence near Adiala prison.

Later, Noreen Khan Niazi and Dr. Uzma Khanum were allowed to meet Imran. Police then released more than 15 PTI workers held at the checkpoint. An animated exchange also occurred between the head of the opposition Omar Ayub Khan and the SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar near the prison. The dispute occurred when the opposition leaders and the PTI workers were arrested at the checkpoint.

Earlier, said Omar Ayub, the founder's sisters have court orders. Salman Akram Raja met the chief judge, but now he is not allowed to meet the founder. He accused the authorities of having lacked compliance with the judicial orders and to suppress dissent.

PTI secretary general, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, said, we are now heading for a major movement. He alleged that his statements had been twisted and predicted a large public mobilization.

Speaking of the media outside the prison, Aleema Khan said that his brother had complained that KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not come to meet him, while Nawaz Sharifs' entire cabinet visited him in prison and in London. She said that Imran said that the Mines and Minerals Bill would not be presented in the KP Assembly.

Aleema also stressed that the founder of the party had asked that no policy be approved without its assent and that no one will go to the Apex Committee without its permission. He asked Junaid Akbar to keep the whole accent on the movement. She quoted Imran as saying that people wanted a movement in its own right at that time and that there should be a demonstration before the electoral commission. He also asked party workers to go to the electoral courts. The founder of the PTI, she noted, had reiterated that neither an agreement was concluded, and there was no conversation with anyone. She noted that her brother was going completely well. In related development, the district and session court postponed hearing on Tuesday on two requests for release under bail of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, and its spouse Bushra Bibi.

Meanwhile, the additional judge of the district and the sessions, Amir Zia, also heard the deposit of the bailing of Bushra Bibi in the protest affairs recorded on November 26. The court postponed the hearing without acting until May 20.

