Trump tells us to stop strikes on the Houthis in Yemen





CNN –

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would cease the attacks on the rebel Houthi group supported by Iran in Yemen, after the Houthis told the United States that they no longer wanted to fight.

We are going to honor this, and we will stop the attacks, said Trump of the Oval Office, sitting next to the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He referred to the military campaign that the United States has been on the Houthis since mid-March in response to group attacks against shipping channels in the Red Sea and Israel.

They have capitulated, but more importantly, we will say that they say that they will no longer explode ships, said Trump.

A defense official confirmed to CNN that the US military was responsible on Monday evening to withdraw the strikes against the Houthis.

Israel struck targets to Yemen this week, in response to Houthis pulling a ballistic missile on Sunday, which hit the main airport of Israel.

Trumps' announcement came Tuesday after a burst of diplomatic activities in recent days between the United States, Oman and the Houthis, according to people familiar with the issue. The understanding between the United States and the Houthis so as not to attack each other aims to grow for discussions on nuclear transactions with Iran, the people said.

Oman said that he had mediated a ceasefire between the United States and the Houthis.

After recent discussions and contacts led by the Sultanate of Oman with the United States and the competent authorities in Sanaa, in the Republic of Yemen, with the aim of de-escalation, the efforts led to a cease-fire agreement between the two parties, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Badr Albusaidi, on X.

In his remarks in the oval office, Trump asked his Secretary of State and acting national security advisor Marco Rubio, to let everyone know. Rubio described understanding as an important development.

It was always a problem of freedom of navigation. It was a band of people with advanced weapons that threatened global navigation, and work was to arrest, said Rubio.

Later Tuesday, when they were asked what would happen if the Houthis continued to attack Israel, Trump replied, I will discuss this if something happens with Israel and the Houthis.

Houthi leaders have recognized the announcement of Trumps' truce, but warned of continuous assault against Israel until its military offensive in Gaza stops.

Trust Houthi Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi said in a Tuesday's statement Tuesday that the American attack on the United States will be announced on the United States will be evaluated on the ground first.

It is a victory that separates American support from the temporary entity [Israel] And a failure for Netanyahu, and he must resign, said Al-Houthi.

The United States did not inform Israel of its de facto truce with the Houthis before Trump announced it in the oval office, said an Israeli official. The cervical boost according to Israeli officials was palpable given the moment, coming only a few hours after Israel has achieved some of its most important strikes in Yemen to date.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff led the Iranian nuclear talks and worked to negotiate a ceasefire with the Houthis during last week, people familiar with the case said. They added that the talks were facilitated by the Omanis, who, in the past years, regularly served as intermediaries between the United States and the Houthis.

The stand-down should serve as a momentum to all interviews between the United States and Iran on a nuclear agreement, said familiar people. The United States and Iran have held three cycles of nuclear talks, although the moment on a fourth remains uncertain.

The talks with the Houthis were most directly stimulated by a position on X by the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who wrote last week that Iran would pay the consequence at the time and instead of our choice if they continued their deadly support for the Houthis.

We know exactly what you are doing, wrote Hegseth. You know very well what the American army is capable of.

The break in the American military operation against the Houthis has been involved while the campaign has had trouble since its creation. In just seven weeks, the activists managed to shoot at least seven American drones of several million dollars, which hinders the American capacity to go to phase two of the operation, several familiar US officials told CNN. The impact of strikes on Houthi operations was also limited, said officials previously at CNN, when they proved to be surprisingly resilient.

We do not know what the ceasefire means between the United States and the Houthis for Israel, which has engaged in days of fighting with the rebel group supported by Iran. For months, the Houthis have launched missiles and ballistic drones in Israel, most of which are intercepted by Israels air defense systems. And Israel has made several strikes against Houthis in Yemen.

But a missile penetrated the Israel missile shield on Sunday and struck near Tel Avivs Ben Gurion International Airport, the first missile to land so close to a critical national asset.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to answer, saying that it would not be one and done. On Monday, Israeli defense forces carried out a series of strikes against the port of Hodeidah in Yemen and a nearby cement plant.

On Tuesday, the FDI carried out an even larger strike campaign, the soldiers claiming that he has completely disabled Yemens International Airport and targeted several power plants.

Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of Houthis Supreme Political Council, told the Saba news agency led by Houthi after the announcement of the Trump ceasefire: there is no return to support Gaza, regardless of the cost. What happened proves that our strikes are painful and will continue.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNNS Orn Liebermann, Kareem, they Humayun, they are the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/06/politics/us-to-stop-strikes-on-houthis-in-yemen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos