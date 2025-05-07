What Putin wants Xi Jinping

Waving their national flag and singing a patriotic anthem of difficulties in wartime, guardian of Chinese Markets on the Red Square in Moscow Last week.

The specialized unit within the Liberation Army of the Peoples repeated the parade of the day of the victory of Russia, which will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and is planned to be your biggest to date.

In a demonstration of in -depth links, Xi Jinping, who landed in Moscow on Wednesday evening, will be at the forefront of spectators with Vladimir Putin.

While both met more than 40 times As leaders of China and Russia, standing side by side as important will be very symbolic.

It is a reaffirmation of the close ties between the two countries Faced with their mutual enemy in the west, said Pierre Andrieu, a former diplomat in Russia. It is a very powerful and explicit message.

A Chinese guard of honor repeated in the center of Moscow Tuesday – Yao Dawei / Xinhua

The Friday parade will be made after three days of strategic talks in camera in Kremlin.

Putin would have a list of requests from Mr. XI. However, Beijing still has its red lines.

Putin request

The Kremlin said that talks would focus on the continuation of Russia-China's progress in the relationships of a full partnership and strategic cooperation and that the two leaders would sign a certain number of intergovernmental and interpretimentary bilateral documents.

The war in Ukraine will undoubtedly be on the agenda and experts think that Putin will want to talk about the role of Chinas as a soldier of potential peace in the event of a ceasefire.

Putin and his deputies firmly rejected Any mission led by Europe in Ukraine With Alexander Grushko, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, qualifying the idea of ​​appropriating absolutely and absurd, but Chinese involvement could be much more pleasant to taste.

The Chinese would be more sympathetic to the Russian position. If the French and British troops were there, from the point of view of Russia, it would only be NATO in Ukraine, what they do not want, said Richard Weitz, director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute in the United States.

A rehearsal tank for the parade of the day of the 80th anniversary victory – Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / Xinhua

Huiyao Wang, the founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization, one of the Chinese head of Think Tanks, said that he thought that China would like to participate in a peacekeeping mission to show that it promotes peace.

Beijing denied that he is considering such a perspective.

However, Chinese support for Russia during the war is well documentedexport of drones and weapons technologies to help him escape sanctions. Ukraine also accused Beijing of having turned his eyes Chinese nationals register to fight for Russia.

Beyond the war, Moscow is also likely to seek the economic support of Beijing in its energy sector while it continues to turn to China to compensate for its losses on the European market caused by sanctions.

The proposed Pipeline Power of Siberia 2Who would take Russian natural gas in China via Mongolia, is probably on the agenda, while the two countries try to reach an agreement on the cost.

China has refused to pay more than the Russian gas rate for gas, about a quarter of what it pays via the existing supply lines. Moscow rejected this, leading to a stop.

Xis red lines

China and Russia share a mutually beneficial relationship, but the experts affirm that the current balance of power bows to Beijing is favorable.

Matthew Sussex, an expert in Russian and Chinese strategic policy, said Putin is both an asset and a liabilities for China, who resists a formal involvement in a war at thousands of kilometers, where she has no territorial demands.

Mr. XI is likely to have come to Moscow with his own program at the top, How to sail in the trade war with the United States And how to manage Trump.

Trump said he had a very close relationship with the Russian president, the experts referring to his affinity for Putin as the desire for autocrat.

This relationship encouraged Speculation on an inverted Nixon scenarioWhere Moscow and Washington forge a narrow alliance and isolate Beijing, although experts think it is unlikely.

Mr. Xis is very present during the Victory Day Parade suggests that the tactic is not at stake.

However, Mr. Xi could still be able to capitalize on the ability of Poutines to go to Trump before his own relations with the American president. Washington and Beijing have announced that They would start commercial talks later this week.

Weitz said Beijing could learn from Russia's experience with Washington in terms of what works with the new American team and what is not doing.

Mr. XI is also likely to raise his concerns concerning the deepening of links with links with North Korea, a point of discord.

Moscow and Pyongyang signed a defense treaty last yearwhich has already led to North Korean troops Fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

North Korea has long been considered a little Chinese brother, therefore a change in allegiance to Moscow would be a blow for Beijing, both politically and militarily.

China is concerned about the opaque nature of Russia-DPRC [North Korean] Military cooperation because if it ends up helping North Koreans modernize their soldiers, it allows them to do all kinds of things, said Sussex.

What to follow?

Chinese troops on the Red Square offer a practical symbol of how the world has changed since the war in Ukraine.

He is even more striking in contrast to the celebrations of clean Britains on Monday when Ukrainian troops walked in the shopping center While Sir Keir Starmer and members of the royal family looked at him.

The celebrations to come in mosques and its guest of honor chosen are a main representation of the face of the new world order in which China and Russia are at the top, said Mr. Sussex.

Putin thinks that the West is over and wants to break the old order, and Xi wants to supplant the West and the Old Order, he said.

