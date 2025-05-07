The inhabitants of certain border villages of the Ferozepur district in Punjab have started to move to safer areas in the middle of arrow tensions between India and Pakistan.

Other villagers near the International Frontier (IB) with Pakistan in the districts of the Amritsar and Tarn Taran border, however, have gone a feeling of calm with the people who take place with routine work.

The Indian armed forces early Wednesday on Wednesday on Wednesday made missile strikes on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok), including the Bastion of Jaish-E-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-E-Taibas in Muridke.

Meanwhile, several residents of Amritsar and Batala used the purchase of panic of grocery articles such as legumes, cooking oil, wheat flour, sugar and salt.

People were seen queuing in the departments and grocery stores to buy in bulk.

Many people have lined up in AMRITSAR fuel pumps.

The villagers of Ferozepur said that they had started to move their affairs even if there were no official evacuation orders of the border security force, the Indian army or a government agency so far.

They said that the decision to move, especially women and children, was theirs.

Wala Town, Kalu Wala, Gatti Ke Tasty, The Hazgara, Navi Katti, Gatti Ka, Gathi Ke, Chanti Ke, Chantila Ke, Chandiwa, Change, Basti Basi Basi, Fête Pierre, Basti We Are Are Go Villags.

(Source: PTI)