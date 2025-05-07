President Erdogan says ready to play a role as a committed Imi of Pakistan

Makes a phone call to PM Shehbaz, reaffirms the solidarity of its countries with the people of Pakistan

Turkiye supports the de -escalation of the situation: Erdogan

Islamabad: The president of Turkiyes, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held telephone conversations on Wednesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to reaffirm his solidarity of countries with the people of Pakistan, while appreciating the commitment of the Pakistans to advance peace in South Asia, according to the media managed by the state.

In the telephone call, Prime Minister Shehbaz has conveyed his deep appreciation of the solidarity and support of Turkiye in Pakistan, following an act of assault not provoked. He condemned, in the strongest possible terms, India missiles which led to the martyrdom of 31 innocent civilians, including women and children, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

He shared that the loose attack on sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Pakistans had seriously endangered peace and stability in the region of South Asia, which was unacceptable, said a statement published on Wednesday by the Prime Minister.

President Erdogan expressed sincere condolences on the loss of the precious life of Pakistani citizens and reaffirmed the solidarity of Turkiye with the people of Pakistan.

While reaffirming Pakistans' commitment to peace in the region, the Prime Minister reiterated the determination of Pakistan to defend his sovereignty and territorial integrity in full force and force.

The Prime Minister shared that Pakistan categorically rejected the efforts of the India to falsely involve Pakistan in the pahalgam incident, without providing proof. India, he added, has not responded to its offer to have a neutral and transparent international investigation into the incident and, instead, has chosen the dangerous path of irresponsible assault and state behavior.

President Erdogan shared that the Turkish Foreign Minister had spoken to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar earlier in the day and the two had discussed the current situation in detail.

He said Turkiye supported the de -escalation of the situation and was ready to play his role as a committed friend of Pakistan. He said that the Turkish nation prayed for the success of Pakistani diplomatic initiatives.