



Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will return to the discussions on the power of the power of Siberia 2 during the visit of Xi to Moscow this week for the commemorations of the Victory Day, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the issue. Putin proposed for the first time the power of Siberia 2 to XI in 2022, a project that would increase Russian gas purchases by Beijing to compensate for the loss of European market share after the invasion of Ukraine. But China has not yet given the project the green light, insisting that the gas supplied via the pipeline should be assessed at the inner rate strongly subsidized in Russia. China could now be ready to consider a higher price, potentially somewhere between the national Russian rate and what China is currently paying for gas via the Power of Siberia Pipeline, Bloomberg has cited its anonymous sources. Despite the rendered talks, a final agreement should not be signed during the XI visit, sources told Bloomberg. The first Power of Siberia pipeline intervened online in 2019 and reached its full capacity of 38 billion CHC per year by the end of 2023. The second phase, if it was completed, would transport the gas from the Yamal fields of Russia – previously a key source of supply for Europe – along a route planned via Mongolia towards China. However, Chinese officials would have pushed a more direct route that would avoid Mongolia, said Bloomberg.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has strongly supported the Chinese market to compensate for its exports lost to Europe. Before the war, Russia exported more than 150 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe. But even if all the pipelines to China – existing and potential – were used in capacity, they would only provide 98 bcm per year: 38 BCM of the first power of Siberia, 50 bcm of the second proposed pipeline and 10 BCM from an Extreme East road. Russian deliveries to Europe and Turkey should fall to 40 BCM this year, according to BCS forecast – a decrease of 10 billion compared to 2024 due to the end of the transit of Russian natural gas across Ukraine. Meanwhile, the European Union moves to completely eliminate Russian energy imports. Tuesday, the European Commission unveiled a plan promised for a long time to eliminate its imports of remaining gas from Russia by the end of 2027. The plan require Energy companies to disclose the details of their Russian gas contracts with the energy and security authorities. Gazprom, formerly the centerpiece of the economic influence of Russia in Europe, plans to export only 47 billion meters billion MC to Europe and Turkey this year – five times less than in 2019. Between 2025 and 2034, the gas giant provides for a cumulative budget deficit of 15 rolle rollers (179 billion dollars at current exchange rates).

