Jokowi still does not want to show the original diploma, the mediation of the two dead ends





The first mediation was carried out last week did not conclude an agreement either

The mediation of the two cases of alleged false diplomas belonging to the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi did not conclude an agreement or an impasse. Acting as a mediator, professor of Sebelas Maret University (UNS) Surakarta, professor Adi Suristono. Mediation held before the Surakarta district court, Central Java, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, experienced a dead end because Jokowi remained categorical so as not to show his graduate of secondary studies. Jokowi's lawyer, YB Irpan, stressed that his party has firmly declared that he had remained coherent to reject the applicant's requests, namely the original secondary school diploma. This was also transmitted to the first mediation last week. “We will never want to respond to what the applicant's requests to openly show the original diploma in public,” he said. Irpan said Jokowi no longer wanted mediation. So that this case continued the trial. “To be declared that there is no agreement or blockage. However, Professor Adi as a mediator takes a week to pay in the form of a CV or a mediation report,” he said. According to the IRPAN, the applicant had no legal position to bring legal action. The applicant also has no interest in the trial of the Jokowi diploma which was used for the election of the mayor of Solo, the election of the governor of Dki Jakarta and the presidential election. “The applicant in the civil aspect has no position as a seeker to submit a legal action, linked to the allegedly false diploma,” he said Regarding the absence of Jokowi, Irpan considered that this did not mean that the biological father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka had no good faith in the resolution of the case. Because Jokowi has named his power in this mediation process. Thus, the case can always be prosecuted. “I hope that the case will continue whatever the consequences. Because according to the applicant's pursuit, he will prove that Mr. Jokowi's diploma is false. Instead, I want to know where his false diploma is, it is the claimant who knows,” said Irpan. Meanwhile, the applicant Muhammad Taufiq, insisted that Jokowi had no original diploma. Seen from the attitude of Jokowi who did not dare to show the original diploma. “It's simple, if people on the road are intercepted, the vehicle is equipped with letters, just show the STNK,” he said. Taufiq also referred to the absence of Jokowi in mediation. This action is considered to actually lead to bad perceptions and can make school hypotheses more important. “If Jokowi is not present and gives a decision, it is a bad perception. Because in the end, people will say that the school is not important, because the diploma is just kept secret,” said Taufiq. He also pointed out that he would not revoke a trial linked to the fake diploma of Jokowi. “There is no term withdraw legal action. How the model includes the strategy,” he added.

