



WIn the world, I have traveled as Deputy Prime Minister, it was only a matter of time before I was asked one of the two questions: if I had met the fire and what a football team supported. This is the scope and attraction of English football. When it was threatened by the proposed European Super League, Boris Johnson and I summoned the football leaders in the cabinet room and said we would use a legislative bomb to protect a key national asset. It was the origin of the football governance review which proposed the idea of ​​a regulator. It was an idea that I first supported, but four years later, the playing field seems different. The threat of a super league fell. Club owners Know that fans will mobilize and resist any attempt to make money quickly by moving the cities, changing crest and colors or changing leagues. There are questions about financial sustainability, but the leagues have improved the self-government and despite all the fears during the covid, we have not lost a single club from Bury. An important factor in the creation of the English football force and the global reputation was to encourage responsible and high -quality international investments. For example, Newcastle United has moved to the higher level thanks to the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia. The club and the city have benefited: increased standards, the jobs created, the facilities have improved and the hope restored. The transformation of Manchester City into a global power, the extraordinary rise of Wrexham and Tottenham hotspurs emerges as an investment in sporting intelligence and destination for global events strengthens the fabric of our game and our communities. Supporting success requires meticulous and intelligent regulations, so I am alarmed by the poorly judged way, the government imposes a new football regulator. The current light touch approach will be replaced by heavy interference and an inevitable demand for even stronger powers. The negotiation and compromise competition, as the distribution of television income occurs, for example, will be replaced by an edict from the top a dream for lobbyists and lawyers who encourage to block the conclusion of transactions. The new regime will also undermine the free capital market as well as the deterrent of new investors once the ability of owners and administrators will become subject to bureaucratic whim. The creation of another bureaucracy is simply not justified. There are many other leagues in the world wishing to welcome the goose that throws the golden ball. Oliver Dowden was Secretary of Culture 2020-21 and Vice-Prime Minister 2023-24

