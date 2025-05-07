The action of the PM Modé Lauds security forces while India strikes in Pakistan with the Sindoor operation







According to a PTI report, the Prime Minister reiterated the government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. Later, Modi held separate meetings with the Minister of Defense Singh and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to examine the evolving security scenario.

Read also: Operation Sindoor: What, where and how India has avenged the death of 26 in a deadly Pahalgam attack, explained Details of Operation Sindoor On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian armed forces for having executed targeted strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) under the code of code of Sindoor code, launched in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which killed 26 civilians on April 22. Chairing a meeting of the Union's cabinet a few hours after the operation, Modi received a detailed briefing from the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, who informed the firm of the scale and the precision of the strikes. The cabinet welcomed the action and applauded the leaders of the Prime Ministers with a resounding beat of the offices, in accordance with the PTI sources. During a press conference, the commander of the Vyomika Singh wing, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and Colonel Sophia Qureshi gave an overview of the planning and execution of the operation. Live events

The commander of the Singh wing said that nine terrorist infrastructure sites had been targeted and destroyed during the strikes early in the morning, with strict care taken to avoid civilian victims or damage to civil structures. “Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to do justice to the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps have been successful and successfully succeeded. The infrastructure and the loss of all civil life,” said the wings commander Vyomika Singh, Col Qureshi presented the video sequences of the destruction, confirming that Key terrorism of the campsite, including the installation of Muridke, where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, authors of the Mumbai attacks in 2008, were formed among those who were struck. Read also: Why strike Muridke? The history of the notorious terrorist crèche of Pakistan



The other destroyed places included the Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and the Mehmoona Joya camp in Siackot, all linked to terrorist outfits like Lashkar-E-Taiba and Jaish-E-Mohammed. A strategic message

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Misri, stressed that Pahalgam's attack was not only brutal but intended to derail the peace efforts in Jammu-et-Cachemire. “The attack on Pahalgam was marked with an extreme barbarism, the victims mainly killed with heads at close range and in front of their family … The family members were deliberately traumatized by the way of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should resume the message. The attack was clearly led by the objective of the reduction of normality of return to the Kashmir,” he said. The Sindoor operation marks one of the most important most important terrorist operations in recent years, stressing India's determination to act decisively against terrorism emanating from the other side of the border. (With agency entries)



