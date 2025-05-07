Fed maintains unchanged interest rates despite Donald Trump's pressure





The American central bank has again left unchanged interest rates, despite President Donald Trump's pressure to reduce loan costs.

The decision maintains the influential loan rate of the federal reserve oscillating around 4.3%, marking the third consecutive announcement without action.

A decrease could stimulate the economy after Trump's prices dam, which, according to the Fed, increases the risks for growth and price stability.

But the bank – which is put in place to make the independent policy of the White House – said that it would be patient on the speed at which it reduces the rates.

The decision has been the first since Trump's pricing announcements increased taxes on goods around the world last month, imports from China being faced with at least 145%.

Logistics companies and ports in the United States have since reported a sharp drop in trade, especially from China, while Barbie-Maker Mattel companies in Adidas say they are considering price increases.

Surveys indicate that the confidence of companies and consumers has taken a hit, while analysts have warned that the risk of recession has increased considerably since the start of the year.

Trump, who promised lower prices during the campaign to re -elect last year, called the Fed to reduce “preventively” rates and flirted in dismissing the bank's head, criticizing him as “a major loser” and “Mr. Too late” so as not to reduce rates fairly quickly.

The European Central Bank reduced interest rates last month, invoking concerns about the economy due to trade tensions. The Bank of England is expected to take a similar step this week.

In the statement announcing the decision on Wednesday, which was unanimous, the Fed warned that “the risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation had increased”.

“Uncertainty about economic prospects has increased further,” added the bank.

Before this week's meeting, Powell said that political decision -makers faced a “very difficult judgment” but that the bank would be guided by data, not on politics.

The American economy has decreased in the first three months of the year for the first time since 2022. The officials said that these figures were motivated by companies that rush into the country before prices rather than a larger drop in activity.

The hiring remained unexpectedly last month, keeping the unemployment rate near historic stockings of 4.2%, while the US stock market has largely recovered from the sharp decline it saw last month.

